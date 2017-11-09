How To Open Up Smaller Spaces And Increase Their Function

Maximizing your storage and space planning allow you to increase the use of space in your home. The first thing you have to do is plan a layout and organize storage through some kind of custom cabinetry or modular units that can be customized easily. You can create a multitude of functions for the space depending on what you are doing with that room.

Space planning is a professional service that is typically included with your architect or designer. It is always part of the custom kitchen planning. Space planning is the first thing that is done after the walls are laid out. Through space planning, you determine the flow and function of the room and what needs to be built-in and where.

Custom Kitchen Done Right For Small Spaces

This kitchen is extremely small, but since the windows were already there, we created the banquet seating on the entire length of the wall to visually increase the size of the kitchen. The custom banquet seating allows for a moveable dining table/work area alongside an Island, which also houses appliances. The appliances and the sink were picked in the smaller sizes available to maximize countertop space and give a better proportion to the smaller scale of the kitchen.

Increasing The Living Space By Opening Up To The Outdoors

For this remodel, we didn't change the existing living room size, the windows or the original fireplace. What I did was make a larger backdoor to the patio with side lights to create an all glass wall that could be opened to the adjacent covered patio dining area. The patio creates the illusion of indoor space and the glass wall allows the space to continue visually to the outdoors. The brightness and lightness of having the added glass makes the room feel bigger whether the doors are open or not. The entire space from the rear of the backyard to the front door become one with this seamless transition between indoors and outdoors.

Raising The Roof Increases Volume And The Size Of The Room

When you raise the roof or the height of the ceiling, even though you are not increasing the square footage of the floor area, the room automatically feels larger. The vaulted ceiling with custom beams and wood planking create a multi-dimensional intricate look. The opened volume gives a grand feel to the space. The higher ceilings and taller walls give an opportunity to put larger artwork pieces and make statement.

Maximizing Storage And Function In Tiny Spaces Is Crucial

This room used to be a garage back in the 1920s. It was more of a carriage garage. The overall width is less than 10 ft. The overall length is less than 12 ft. In this room, we accomplished four things. There is a built-in desk for working. There is a cabinet to the right storing office equipment and files. Inside that cabinet there is also tiny storage for clothes and drawer space for overnight guests. The cabinetry to the left is a pull down Murphy Bed. The homeowner, who had limited space to use overall, could use the space in multiple ways depending on what the need called for. For example, they could have it as a guest room for overnight guests or use it for office space. It's also a great room to hang out and watch TV or exercise.