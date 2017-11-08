How to overcome the barriers to nutritious family eating

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for many, that means the opportunity to over-indulge in holiday favorites. While our intentions may be to prepare and consume nutritious foods, it doesn’t always lead to action because there are many barriers we must overcome.

So much of the research I come across points to the fact that throughout the year, most people think they don’t have the willpower, skill set or the time to cook nutritious foods.

Today, people have a lot on their plate. Women especially play many roles in the household, often balancing working with family priorities. Here are my top strategies to start implementing now before we ring in the New Year:

Adopt a healthier, more holistic approach to eating – Extreme diets and omitting entire food groups are not always the best answer for one’s health, and they’re often not sustainable in the long-run. It is best to adopt a holistic approach to health and focus on the positive - what you can eat with an emphasis on nutrient-dense foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy and lean protein) and balancing it with exercise – to keep you feeling satisfied and energized.

Understand the importance of eating regular meals – Rather than saving all of your calories for the end of the day, plan some simple meal solutions (even if they are more ‘convenient’) to ensure you’re getting nutrients throughout the day. It’s important to understand how eating all of your calories at once can affect your metabolism.

Make small swaps – As the Dietary Guidelines encourage, small swaps can make a big difference. Add new ingredients that are healthier, that may be good substitutes for traditional ingredients and learn the role nutrient-dense foods (e.g., vegetables and whole grains) can play to increase satiety with fewer calories. For example, consider swapping out the protein in one of your go-to dishes with a leaner, healthier seafood protein source. Beef tacos can become shrimp tacos, or steak salad can become tuna Nicoise salad. The omega-3 fatty acids in seafood are key for brain development, heart health and so much more, which is why the Dietary Guidelines recommend all Americans eat at least two seafood meals each week.

Integrate the entire family – To ensure everyone in the family stays healthy and eats well, encourage all family members to help take on some of the duties with meals. Children can become more involved in prep and learn nutritious cooking skills early on. Remember, your family and support network should promote good health.

Batch-cooking can save the day – Cooking in larger quantities will allow you to cook from scratch once and serve a homemade meal to your family that they can eat two or perhaps three times. Review existing family favorite recipes and create some ideas for re-purposing batch cooked recipes. Keep your extra meals labeled and stored tightly in the freezer so you have meals on hand when time is tight!

Identify time-saving techniques for meal planning – Pair convenience and homemade items to achieve a balanced meal (protein + veggie + starch). Practice so you become more comfortable using convenience products, such as pre-cut veggies, pre-cooked chicken or pre-boiled eggs.