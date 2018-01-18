How To Pitch To HuffPost Opinion And HuffPost Personal

At HuffPost, we believe that op-eds and personal stories can change the world. We want to help our readers better understand the news and the world around them, and we know smart analysis and storytelling are essential to our mission. So we’re launching HuffPost Opinion and HuffPost Personal. If you want to be a part of them, here’s how you can pitch to us. All published contributions to these new sections are paid.

Opinion. A HuffPost Opinion piece is smart, authentic and timely, and offers rigorous analysis. That means it has something original to say, or an original point of view to offer that sheds a new light on an existing debate or pulls something into the spotlight that isn’t already there. It presents a strong argument backed up with provable evidence, and represents the views of the writer clearly and transparently. It is exclusive to HuffPost, which means it hasn’t been published anywhere else. If you’ve already pitched it elsewhere, you should let us know.

Personal. A HuffPost Personal piece is original, authentic, compelling and told in the first person. We feature writers from different backgrounds and identities with distinct voices and points of view writing about a variety of topics, including identity (race, gender, sexuality, disability, intersectionality, etc.); health and mental health; sex/love and relationships in every sense of the word; family and parenting; work, money and career; body and body image and just plain ol’ great stories about unique life experiences. It is exclusive to HuffPost, which means it hasn’t been published anywhere else. If you’ve already pitched it elsewhere, you should let us know.

For both sections, a good pitch will:

Briefly summarize your story idea.

Briefly explain why you’re the right person to write the piece. What’s your relevant expertise or experience?

Briefly explain why this argument or story matters. What are the stakes here?

Briefly outline how the piece will start and end. Do not send full drafts.

N ote clearly in the subject line what you’re pitching, using a clear, informative headline. S pecify in the subject line if your pitch is timely.

Include a short description of your previous writing experience and links to published clips, if relevant.

Be your own work. We do not accept pitches from PR representatives or agents.