How to Prepare a Macbook for Sale

If you are planning to sell Macbook, for whatever reason, you can't just post an ad and sell it. You need to prepare it to be sold. Not only does it need to be cleaned up on the outside, it needs to be cleaned on the inside too. You need to make sure that you get rid of all of your personal files, information, etc., and make sure that the computer is ready for the next owner to start using right away. Here are some tips on how to prepare your old Macbook for sale.

1. Back it Up - The first thing you need to do is to back up all of your files to another device. If you already have a new Mac, simply use Time Machine backup. If you do not have your new Macbook, back up your files to a separate hard drive, disc, memory sticks, etc. so you have them until you are ready to put them onto your new device.

2. Sign Out - Make sure that you are completely logged out of everything. The Mac software on the device is licensed to you, and it is non-transferrable, so the new owner will not be able to use your software. If you are not signed out, the new owner may attempt to download and install software that you have paid for and that is licensed to you. You will need to:

Sign out of iTunes - Open iTunes, click on the menu bar, and go to Account > Authorizations > Deauthorize this Computer. You will be prompted for your Apple ID and password, and then you can click on "Deauthorize".

Sign out of iCloud - Now, make copies or archive your iCloud data, and then click Apple Menu > System Preferences > iCloud > and deselect Find My Mac. Sign out of iCloud.

Sign out of iMessage - You need to do this if you are using OS X, Mountain Lion, or later. In the Messages app, click on Preferences > Accounts, and then select your iMessage account and sign out.

3. Reformat - Now you have to reformat the hard drive. This is not nearly as difficult as it sounds, even if you aren't overly technical. Turn on the device, and hold down the "Command" and "R" buttons at the same time as soon as you start it up. When you see the Apple logo, select "Disk Utility" in the utilities window, and click on "continue". Click on "Erase", select "Mac OS Extended" from the dropdown menu, and click on "erase". Once this is completed, click on "Quit Disk Utility" from the dropdown menu.

4. Reinstall a Clean OS - The next step is to reinstall a clean Mac operating system. While you are still in the Utilities window, click on "Reinstall OS X or macOS", and it will reinstall the original O/S the Mac came with. If the new owner wants a different version, they will have to install it themselves. After installing, hold down "Command" and "Q" to finish.

5. Wipe it Down - Once you have deleted all of your files, reformatted, and installed a clean O/S, it is time to make the Macbook look pretty. Clean up the outside, getting rid of dirt, fingerprints, etc. Clean grime out of keys and ports, and use a screen cleaner to make sure that there are no fingerprints or smudges on the screen.