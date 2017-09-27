La Croix sparkling water has become something of a phenomenon in recent years, much to the chagrin of Florida locals who take credit for being the brand’s loyal, original drinkers.

But despite the fanfare surrounding these colorful cans of goodness, one thing remains true: No one has any idea how to pronounce “La Croix.”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” offered proof in a new audience-suggested segment, in which a writer from the show spewed absurd pronunciations to unassuming people on the streets of New York City.

Stand out variations include “La CHHHHHX,” “Le Quaff,” “La Croy-yoy-yoy” and our personal favorite, “L.A. Croy 10.”

Interviewees let the absurd pronunciations slide, but what was even more surprising was that many had never even heard of it before.

″Do you think you’ll ever try Da Crunx?” the writer, Arthur, asked one man. “I probably will now,” the man replied.

Check out the hilarity above and excuse us while we crack open a cold can of our favorite La Quaff flavor, Pamplemousse.