How to Protect Yourself from A Flood-Damaged Car

Across the country, many Americans are anxiously anticipating the end of a record-breaking hurricane season. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused catastrophic damage across the U.S., crippling infrastructure and displacing thousands. One of the consequences of these natural disasters was wide-spread damage to the auto industry. It is estimated that Harvey and Irma caused damage to over 1 million vehicles.

This damage can end up impacting unsuspecting consumers long after Hurricane season ends. Drivers in the Southeastern U.S. are more likely to be cognizant of possible risks when purchasing a used car that may have been exposed to water damage, but what many people do not realize is that these cars will begin to spread throughout the country. We spoke with Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD.com, who provided the following advice on ways to identify and avoid purchasing a water-damaged vehicle.

Look for the subtle signs.

If a car was submerged in water for any period of time—and the seller made little attempt to conceal it—this will be extremely apparent. The car will clearly have a moldy smell, and possibly a visible water mark that makes the damage even more noticeable. Unfortunately for consumers, there are plenty of deceitful characters out there who are willing to put in some work to make a damaged car look as good as new. Because of this, it is extremely important that drivers are vigilant in inspecting and researching their new ride.

If you suspect a used car may have been through water damage, start your DIY inspection by opening the hood and looking at any unpainted metal in the engine compartment, paying special attention to the lower part of the engine that may have been more susceptible to rising flood waters. If any unpainted parts look rusty, it could be an indicator that the car spent some time wading in the water.

Next, make sure you’re doing a thorough check of the vehicle’s interior. Carefully inspect seat upholstery, carpets and mats for discoloration and dirtiness. As mentioned, a shady seller is unlikely to leave behind obvious signs of water damage. It is both simple and inexpensive for them to swap out ruined carpeting and underpadding, leaving a deceivingly clean interior for the next owner.

If you suspect this fix might have occurred, one of the first steps is to take a look at the rod connecting your brake pad for rust. This low-lying area is likely to have come in contact with water and is easily overlooked by someone simply focused on ripping up carpeting. While this takes some handy work, taking off the door panel can also reveal damage that sellers forgot to conceal. It is easy enough for a dishonest seller to clean up or switch out the vinyl upholstery. Removing the door panel allows you to check for mud or a water mark that might be hidden in plain sight.

Do your homework.

Before making a used car purchase, do your due diligence to ensure you have the facts about the car’s background. Vehicle history reports can give you key insights, including whether or not water damage was reported as an issue. However, sometimes these issues go unreported, whether intentionally or accidentally. Luckily for drivers, a vehicle history report does detail where the car has been registered. If you do your research and realize the car lived its previous life in a hurricane-prone area, it is even more important to pay special attention to signs of flood-related issues.

With any potential used car purchase make sure you do your background research and also follow some key steps when choosing between vehicles. Ask the seller for all maintenance and repair records, including mileage service, most recent oil change, most recent timing belt (if applicable) and most recent brake work. During the test drive, note areas like acceleration and braking. If the car has trouble gaining speed quickly or pulls when stopping, you may be in for more trouble.