How to Pull Your Team Out of a Sales Slump

Is your business suffering through a sales slump? Not to be confused with the slow season, a ‘slump’ is a time period where your team and business as a whole seems to be suffering despite the market (whether those conditions be good or bad).

More often than not, these slumps come from bad operations, loose guidelines, or a lack of communication. Whatever the case for your company, there comes a point where you need to consider updating how you operate as a business— or suffer the consequences.

Use this formula to pull your team out a sales slump and into a growth period:

Define the Problem(s)

In order to conquer any issue, we must first understand it. When emotions are running high and sales are dropping, it’s easy to forget that. More often than not, we spend so much time fixated on how we feel about the problem that we don’t actually understand what’s going wrong.

Is the work environment productive?

Is the software for tracking metrics not up to the task?

Is the team suffering communication breakdowns that make the job harder?

Take the time to pull out a piece of pen and paper and define the problem. If you can’t put words to your problems, start jotting down feelings and breaking down the issue. Sit down with the team and create a ‘master’ list of everything that poses a problem.

Once you have a list, try to put those issues in chronological order. Which problems are a result of others? More often that not, one problem creates a few dozen other problems. In order to create the best solution, you need to be aware of which issues contribute to one another.

Organize your issues with this logic in mind, making sure that even the smallest hiccups have a place on your list. Not only will this help you understand your own feelings surrounding the issue, it will make way for solutions by adding a definition to the problem(s).

2. Create Actionable Solutions

Now that you have a moving record of where things went wrong, you can focus on creating solutions that actually solve the problems your team is experiencing. For every issue you outlined while defining the problem, it’s time to create a solution.

Keep in mind that a solution is more than a simple answer. Solutions not only address the problem, they offer a plan for how to counteract that issue in the future. Make sure you have all of the moving parts covered:

What action will we take to correct this?

What tools do we need to make this happen?

Will this action prevent future problems from arising?

Pick a method to outline the full picture. Whether that be simple note-taking, using a calendar to plan sprints, or mind-mapping the solution

“We use mind maps to create solutions as a team,” says Nate Robertson of squareship , “They’re quick, easy, and allow the whole team to create a visual solution we can all understand, together.”

For problems that don’t have a single solution, make a list and work with your team to determine the best course of action. If there are multiple solutions, work with your team to identify which seems best suited to fix the issues the team is experiencing. If that particular solution doesn’t work, it’s time to try one of the others you’ve already listed.

3. Make a Plan- and Stick to it

Nothing you’ve done up to this point is worth anything if you don’t create a plan for those actionable solutions and stick to it. Take a look at the problems you’ve listed and the solutions you’ve created. It’s time to put them all on a timeline and begin conquering the problems that have put your team in this slump.

Depending on the issues, this may be as simple as deploying new business operations or as complicated as reworking your entire backend. Regardless, you need to have a plan for how your team will overcome these challenges. If you don’t, chances are you’ll be applying a band-aid to what is soon to be a gaping wound in your business model.

Use a tool like Trello or Asana to schedule sprints and tasks for the solution. Organizing the issue will save you tons of heartache and give you a realistic marker to track your progress by. You’ll know exactly where you’re at in terms of solving the problem and have a realistic solution for doing so.

Conclusion: Nothing is Forever

No slump is forever. Don’t forget that, no matter how much pressure mounts on your shoulders. With time, all things pass. Stay positive and if nothing else, look for solutions instead of focussing on the hardships you have to overcome. Remember that you and the team have overcome hundreds of challenges to get where you are today.