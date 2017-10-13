How to Push Past a Weight Loss Plateau!

It’s a brisk fall day here on Long Island, and boy am I tired! As I mentioned in yesterday’s post, I was asked to fill in for a friend’s softball team last night. While the weeknight team I’m actually on full-time plays at 6:30 PM (which gets us done at a decent hour), last night’s games had a 9 PM start. I didn’t get home until 11:30, and because my body was wired from running around for a couple of hours, I wasn’t able to fall asleep until close to 2 this morning. Waking up before 7 AM to shower was not fun to say the least :-p

However, despite my being tired due to sleep deprivation, I’m proud of myself today! Why? Well, I remember a time not too long ago, when in my early 20s, playing a doubleheader of softball put me out of commission for the next 48 hours. I’d be sore and completely drained of energy, and falling asleep shortly after returning home wouldn’t have been an issue. Additional movement, on the other hand, would have been!

Last night, about an hour prior to my game, I decided I’d perform a bit of a fitness test on myself: I did a 20 minute yoga routine to loosen up, followed by me testing out the new steel clubs I’d ordered earlier in the week for another 20 minute circuit routine, and then I’d head straight to the field to play my softball games. If you’d asked me to do all that activity in one day, let alone four hour period, at the age of 22, I’d have laughed in your face and told you that I didn’t work out prior to games, and that it would have hindered my performance.

Last night’s result? I was looser, I had more energy when I played, and if it weren’t for the fact that I was going to be deprived of sleep enough as it was, I wanted to do more with the steel clubs when I got home!

I’ve always been of the ilk where I want to test my limits, and as a result, I’ll set challenges and I’ll play games with myself. For example, I’ll do things like: How far can I take this exercise until my body fails? How long can I go without eating any junky, processed garbage? Can I surpass the longest I’d ever gone without consuming garbage? How much extra work can I get done today despite already having a jam-packed schedule?

I’ve embraced the concept of constantly making myself uncomfortable. I truly believe that at least 50% of the reason why so many people don’t succeed at ANYTHING important is because they’ve never taken themselves outside of their comfort zones. If there was a task presented that wasn’t entirely up their alley, they’d just give up and look for an easier route. That’s why the health and fitness industry is RIDDLED with bullshit supplement line claiming that by just either making their shake or by taking their pill, the excess weight is just going to melt off of you like butter without any additional effort on your part!

I won’t lie to you: Losing weight (particularly when you have 50 or more lbs to lose!) takes WORK! It takes a lifestyle shift on many fronts, and it certainly has its share of ups and downs.

Inevitably, you’ll hit a wall at some point. If you’re doing things in a healthy and sustainable way, it’s not nearly as likely, but there are a million-and-one factors that can inhibit you from losing both inches and pounds during any given week. Being stressed, consuming excess fiber or salt, etc., are just a few of the dozens of reasons why somebody may stay stagnant from one week to the next.

I mentioned this earlier in the week to my Holiday Jump Start group members, but I’ll mention it here to you, too: You never fail until you quit! In essence, you can have a bad day, a bad week, or even a bad month, but your decision as to how you handle your shortcomings will be the difference between either a temporary setback or permanent failure!

When I hit my weight loss plateau for nearly THREE YEARS, I wanted to give up at least a hundred times! No matter what I tried on the fitness and nutrition front, nothing seemed to cause a change in my body composition, or make the scale budge. And admittedly, there were even periods of up to two weeks where I’d say ‘Screw it!,’ and I’d just eat and drink every poor food and beverage choice that came my way!

However, after I was done wallowing in self pity and I had finished sabotaging myself out of spite towards dietary and exercise processes which, looking back, were NOT conducive to Permanent Weight Loss, I’d look to see what was going wrong in my plan, and I’d try something else. And if that didn’t work, I’d lick my wounds for a bit, do some more reflection and research, and then I’d try something else that I thought would help.

Like I said, it took almost THREE YEARS…

Fortunately, between the education I received during my certification processes, as well as a great deal of time spent on personal research and self-experimentation, I figured out what worked for me, and eventually got over the hump!

Lucky for you, you have me, who’s been through all the ups and downs, and who knows how to get you across the finish line! Keep tuning in Monday-Friday here, and you’ll learn more and more about simple changes you can make to your lifestyle to insure that you lose the weight FOR GOOD in a healthy, sustainable way.

Enjoy your weekend!

