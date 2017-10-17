How To Quickly and Easily Super Ultra Clean Your Windshield!

How to super ultra clean your car windshield with just a few products! Have you ever tried cleaning your windshield with a clay bar and rubbing alcohol? With this windshield cleaning hack, you’ll have a super clean windshield by not using steel wool and weird windshield cleaning products.

Having a clean windshield is VERY important to your driving safety. If you have a dirty windshield, you’ll not be able to see clearly while driving. You’ll be putting your life and others at risk. I constantly keep all of my windows and mirrors clean.

The best solution that I have found is my DIY window cleaner. I use a spray bottle, water and rubbing alcohol to clean the windows. I will use a 1:1 ratio for my window cleaning solution. I do not add soap or anything else. If your spray bottle is 32oz, you’ll do 16oz of water and 16oz of rubbing alcohol. It’s that easy. Use a clean microfiber cloth or a soft and absorbent towel to help clean your windshield also. The isopropyl solution is a little harsh, so be sure to use it in a ventilated area.