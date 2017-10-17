Michael Warbux, Contributor
YouTube Content Creator - Car Detailing Videos & Other DIY Stuff

How To Quickly and Easily Super Ultra Clean Your Windshield!

10/17/2017 01:29 pm ET

How to super ultra clean your car windshield with just a few products! Have you ever tried cleaning your windshield with a clay bar and rubbing alcohol? With this windshield cleaning hack, you’ll have a super clean windshield by not using steel wool and weird windshield cleaning products.

Having a clean windshield is VERY important to your driving safety. If you have a dirty windshield, you’ll not be able to see clearly while driving. You’ll be putting your life and others at risk. I constantly keep all of my windows and mirrors clean.

The best solution that I have found is my DIY window cleaner. I use a spray bottle, water and rubbing alcohol to clean the windows. I will use a 1:1 ratio for my window cleaning solution. I do not add soap or anything else. If your spray bottle is 32oz, you’ll do 16oz of water and 16oz of rubbing alcohol. It’s that easy. Use a clean microfiber cloth or a soft and absorbent towel to help clean your windshield also. The isopropyl solution is a little harsh, so be sure to use it in a ventilated area.

If you’re into car detailing and would like to see my car detailing tips and tricks, be sure to subscribe to my YouTube Channel by clicking HERE! I always give a car detailing before and after shot in the video so you can see how well the car detailing products are. Whether you’re starting a car detailing business or you’re just a hobbyist looking for car detailing tips, I hope my car detailing videos help you. I will also be showing some of my car detailing tools that I use. Again, be sure to subscribe and I look forward to making more car detailing how-to videos soon!

