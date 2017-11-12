How to Relationshiop when You're Dating a Jealous Person

Experiencing a little bit of jealousy within A romantic relationship is not always a bad thing. After all, when a rival expresses interest in our partner, experiencing some jealousy can be a healthy sign of love and a reminder of the value of the relationship. But dealing with a partner who is pathologically jealous can be a nightmare… its a whole different story. In this video, I’m going to explain the difference between normal jealousy and pathological jealousy and share how to relationship with a jealous partner.
Check out the video here > https://youtu.be/wBE1B2MP3lY
