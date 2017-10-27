The rise of cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum is all the rage right now. Want a piece of the action? Learn how to safely buy Ethereum – fast.

Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency, just like Bitcoin and Litecoin, that run on a revolutionary technology called blockchain. Blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger considered to be the most secure means of making transactions right now.

How and where to safely buy Ethereum using FIAT currency

FIAT currency refers to the normal types of world currencies such as the dollar, pound or euro. To buy Ethereum with FIAT currency, you will need a debit/credit card or a bank account approved for international transfers.

The next step is to register an account with one of the many exchange platforms available (they are covered below or visit buy-ether.com), verify your identity and lastly, add a payment method. The verification process has improved significantly in terms of the time it takes and the purchasing process is also becoming easier by the day.

Just 2 years back, before buying Ethereum you had to go through some ridiculous process of first buying Bitcoins and creating an ETH wallet. Then you would now have to convert your BTC to ETH. To get back to your FIAT currency, you would have to repeat the whole process. All the transactions took a lot of time and money due to fees.

Good news is, now you can open an Ethereum account in any of the exchange platforms below using FIAT currency.

Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the safest and fastest exchange platforms to buy your ETH from. It allows direct credit card purchases from the website and supports other cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. You can also sell cryptocurrencies directly on the site or convert your crypto money to FIAT money. However, note that the site has had a history of closing down periodically due to maintenance and a rather weak customer support.

Buy-Ether

This is a safe and convenient platform where users can buy Ethereum instantly. You can do this using euro or any of the available cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. All you have to do is provide your Ethereum address and you are good to go.

CEX.io

Another secure exchange that accepts credit cards and allow for direct purchases of Ethereum and Bitcoins is CEX.io. Its services are almost identical to that of Coinbase besides the fact that they also offer margin trading. It has great customer-support and is easy to use. However, if you are a non-US citizen, verification might take longer than 2 days.

How to safely buy Ethereum using Bitcoins

If you already have some Bitcoins, buying Ethereum is a walk in the park. This is because you will not be required to undergo any further verification processes which can take time. All you need from then is to open an Ethereum wallet and finding the safest and cheapest platform that can convert your Bitcoins to Ethereum. Good thing is, both Coinbase and CEX.io have this service. The following are some other options:

Poloniex

Poloniex is a great exchange platform that supports buying Ethereum using Bitcoin as well as 63 other crypto-currencies. It also comes with lots of tools to help you margin-trade by analyzing all coins.

Kraken

Kraken is another well-established exchange option for buying Ethereum using Bitcoin. It has a layout that most people will find cluttered and maybe a bit confusing, however, after knowing your way around, you can do some wonders with it.