How to Save Money on Tech Gear

We all love to try out the latest in tech gear, but not all of us can afford all of the new gadgets that are on the market. Or, can we? While new gear is often quite expensive, there are ways that you can get the tech gear you want, without having to spend a whole lot of money. You just have to be willing to do a bit of the legwork yourself to make sure that you are going to get the best prices for your old gear. Check out these tips on how you can save money on your new tech gear.

1. Expensive doesn’t Always Mean Quality

Don’t spend extra money just for a name. Many of the bigger brands charge more because they are bigger brands, and not because they offer higher quality products than the lesser-known brands. Forget about expensive name-brand items, and go with generic versions that are cheaper and work just as well, such as HDMI cables and chargers.

2. Buy Refurbished Items

You don’t necessarily need a brand new item in order to have something better than what you have now. In fact, you can upgrade to a refurbished item that is in perfect condition, but isn’t quite new. It will have everything you need, be a newer model than what you already have, and be a lot cheaper than buying a brand new piece of tech gear that you may not even be able to afford.

3. Extended Warranties are Needless

Chances are you are never going to use an extended warranty, so it is just going to be a waste of money. If you are accident-prone and tend to break things, you may need it, but otherwise it is just extra money you really don’t need to spend. If you use the right credit card, you may even have an extended warranty for free through the credit company.

4. Sell Your Old Tech Gear

You can sell used laptop or other tech gear to make money that you can use towards the purchase of new gear. Make sure that you get the most money possible by using the best sites for selling gadgets. Do your research, and find a site that will give you the most money, for the least amount of work on your part.

5. Get Discounts

There are all kinds of ways to get discounts on tech gear. For instance, you may be able to get a deal through the company you work for. If you are a student, there are often student discounts available. Sites such as RetailMeNot offer coupons for various tech stores that can also help you to save money on those gadgets you really want and need.

6. Buy at the Right Time

There is a right and a wrong time to sell tech gear. Prices are lower during certain months, and there are discounts to be had at various times during the month. You can use price tracking tools to see when items are going on sale. Keep an eye out for new items, because as they are released, older versions tend to get a lot less expensive since everyone wants to get the newest versions.

7. Get Hacking