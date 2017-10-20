Money serves several purposes, but that purpose differs base on individual differences.

Money is a value that serves as a means of exchange. People often buy with money which is inevitable. But it’s quite unfortunate that many people spend their fortune on simple purchases.

Every shopper decides on what to buy base on the consumer recommended retail or manufacturer suggested price. But Guess what?

Wisdom is profitable in all ways!

Shopping cheap is not tantamount to luck but smartness.

There are several ways to cut down price while shopping. Just relax and read on, as this article divulges exclusive tips on how to shop cheap.

10 EXCLUSIVE MONEY SAVING TIPS

The pain of paying after shopping is what almost everyone experiences.

But is it possible for anyone to do without shopping?

There was a self-made theory that someone can go a year without buying something new. Well, that is left to anyone to predict if it’s possible but even if a year passes by without buying new things, another year will still come.

While in expectancy of days in need, here are some smart tips that can help anyone to save money while shopping.

So, keep reading…

1. PLAN AND KEEP RECORDS OF BUDGET

Base on research, Americans own a lot of stuff at home.

Day by day, people keep buying for different reasons. But it is important to understand the big “WHY”. Many people just go for their desire without putting in place the reason behind it.

Making plans is the most ideal to achieve a successful deal.

Keeping track of purchases is good, to help keep spending records. Aside from that, creating budgets is easy and essential in other to be able to mark out daily and monthly expenses. Identify non-essentials and create a scale of preference on what to buy or not.

The best game plan is to go shopping with a list of what is necessary.

Most importantly, grocery items need planning. In the sense that, groceries are essentials and everyone needs it to survive. And if one is not careful, in it is where life expenses will be nailed.

So, it is a good idea to make budgets and timetable of daily meal that can safely guide excessive expenses.

2. BRAND FLEXIBILITY

Many people are used to specific brands which makes it difficult for them to change.

Most often time, there is no difference in the quality of most products but only the brand name and manufacturer. Studies have made it known that brand names are mere market strategies. It is still the same exact product in different packages.

Giving new brands a trial can help to shop cheap. It is better to make a discovery on generic goods because one might be surprised that they have of better quality than the popular brands.

While deciding to go for generics, it is necessary to be sure that the product is the same.

3. THE POWER OF BULK PURCHASES

Buying at a goal items or making deals that will be needful for a couple of days, weeks or months saves a lot of money on discount.

Sometimes, it helps to get items at manufacturer’s sale price or discount of about 3% on the item. Grocery especially is easier to buy in bulk compared to material things.

The question some people often ask is “What do I do with excess groceries in the name of buying in bulk when I can buy it every day”? Is there a neighbor who is in need at the moment? Buy in bulk and share (sell) with neighbors who have the same need. That is what anyone can do with excess groceries.

But despite the fact that buying in bulk is profitable, it is better to be careful not to fall victim of unforeseen circumstances.

Buying in bulk is only good when you can't-do without using the item.

4. BUY THE NECESSARIES

Economist analyzed why we buy what we buy in the new discipline of behavioral economics. Purposeful purchase for necessary items is key to cutting down money while shopping.

Impulsive spending affects most people’s choice even when they have made plans and budget.

But it is better to prioritize what is needed at the moment to help channel a clear idea of what to buy. That is why marketing science institute study suggest that shoppers should go alone because of the higher in some companies the higher the purchase of unplanned items.

And shopping less minimizes impulse purchases.

5. WHERE TO SHOP

You see, the problem many people face with piles of expenses that must be settled in the shop where they purchase their item.

No one is compelled to buy in a shop, after all; there is no family in business. Therefore, local supermarkets and grocery stores are available with special offers and cheaper item.

Mystery shoppers patronize more of independent shops, branded supermarket, and local shops. Prices vary so; it is crucial to compare prices.

But could it be stressful to try different aisle?

It might be stressful but the stress worth it when you can save more than 4% off the items.

6. COUPONS AND STORE PROMOTIONS

The smartest way and the most effective tools that help to shop cheap is coupons and store promotions. The two can be combined to make a gallant deal and help save money on purchased items.

Coupons can be found anywhere such as fashion magazines, online and most especially Sunday newspaper in the United States.

Extreme couponing demands extra effort.

One of the essential element of couponing is stacking and hitting the price at lowest sale point. Some people often time think the coupon is not an option, but flexibility might avail great deals.

7. ONLINE HUNTING

In this present world where advanced technology is the order of the day, online shopping is a great tool.

Several online platforms such as, Couppin offers incredible deals that help shop cheap.

There are exclusive provisions that are discounts placed on the item. Though apart from the fact that shopping online saves time and is a made easy platform, it can as well help shop cheap with retail or manufacturer price on lower sale point.

8. BE ON A LOOKOUT

Many people often go after free things when they notice some offers are available on discounts.

But, beware of fake offers!!!

Sometimes, people go for liquidated offers and fall victim of BOGOF (Buy one get one for free).

Of course, no one can dispute the fact that BOGOF is for real but not on items that are outdated. That is why shoppers must watch out not fall into the pit of buying beyond budget all in the name of BOGOF.

9. DON’T SHOP HUNGRY

The neurology of “don’t shop when you are hungry” delivered at a conference in 2011 disclosed types of research on the ingestive behavior of shoppers.

This is a common rule and well known for bringing about impulsive shopping. When you are hungry, you might not be patient enough to select by choice.

So, it is advisable to eat before embarking on a shopping trip.

10. HAGGLING

It’s so funny that haggling seems shameful to a lot of people.

But the question is, who is paying the bills?

Sometimes people don’t feel good haggling, but it’s not about the individual involved but the pocket.

Good bargaining techniques curb your enthusiasm towards an item that seems to be offered at the best price. Not just that, it helps you to deal with crazy price tags and market gimmicks.

Most shopping supermarkets have fixed price tags, but no one will walk a customer out or report to the police for bargaining an item at a cheaper price rate.

CONCLUSION

Buying at a cheap rate demands smart strategies. A necessary prerequisite for saving money is learning the basic principles that lie behind cheap shopping.