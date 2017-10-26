Whether you commute to work, travel for business or are planning your next big adventure, staying fit and healthy while you travel can sometimes present a roadblock.

There are business lunches, aeroplane meals and the constant temptation to ‘just try a bit’ of whatever new food your eyes wander to on yet another new menu — more often than not, we don’t choose the healthiest option.

How many times per day do you think you make a food related decision?

Five, ten, fifteen?

Most people estimate that on average, they make about 15 food and beverage related decisions each day. But a recent study by Cornell University shows that the truth is, we make more than 15 times that — more than 200 such decisions.

Adventure travel advocate and IIN qualified Health Coach, Emma-Jane Fry educates her clients on how to solve the biggest problems with healthy travel though online workshops and live events, Health Coaches work in a variety of different settings including doctor’s offices, wellness centers, gyms, spas, yoga studios, schools, private practices and natural food stores.

Here are her answers to the most frequently asked questions.

How do you balance eating healthy and keeping the costs down?

Have a game plan. If you don’t know where or when you’re going to eat your next meal, it’s likely you won’t make great decisions both for your health and your wallet. If you’re ‘on the road’ set aside at least one hour each week to create a rough plan of where you’ll be, research the restaurant, coffee shop or juice bar options and even if it’s loose, plan out your week.

What's the best way to locate fresh, healthy food in different countries immediately

In most developed countries, the fresh produce section will be the best way of sourcing and eating fresh healthy food but in many developing countries, you can only buy fresh produce on smaller local markets and all other goods are sold in supermarkets.

How can you become street food savvy quickly?

Avoid fruit which has already opened and bagged because the risk of contamination is high, always try and buy fruit which is still whole or watch the street vendors peel it in front of you. With cooked food, eat when the locals eat, look for long lines and plenty of steam! A squeeze of lime juice over your meal is also a handy trick to know as it has antibacterial properties.

What if I have a restricted diet or food allergies?