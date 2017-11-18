How to Spot the Stalker: When Casual Dating is Dangerous

“I´d like you to meet my girlfriend . . . “ These words might send a chill up your spine if used to introduce you by someone you barely know, and have been out with once or twice. Should you be worried? One the one hand, this type of arguably inappropriate introduction might signal harmless, wishful thinking. On the other, it might indicate a state of mind that is delusional and dangerous.

For Stalkers, Relationships are in the Eye of the Beholder

How many dates make a relationship? Some people say twenty or more. Yet for a delusional loner looking for love, the answer might be one . . . or none. We live in an era where thanks to online dating sites and social media platforms, social attachments form in a short period of time, before prospective partners ever meet in person.

Healthy unions require a meeting of the minds. Regardless of how many dates you have had, both parties must agree on the type of relationship they have—if they have one at all. Sometimes this includes having some version of “the talk” to prevent false expectations.

Stalkers often overestimate the significance of a relationship and as a result, have an unrealistic expectation of intimacy and expected fidelity. To those of us who prosecute stalkers for a living, as I have done for years, red flags indicating relational overestimation often include the stalker´s own description of the union—which often differs dramatically from the victim´s.

In addition to the way a prospective partner introduces you to other people, also pay attention to the way a suitor labels you online. When posting photos of the two of you on Facebook, do they use your name or a term of endearment? Do they describe or engage in long-range planning, exhibiting an unrealistic expectation view of a joint future?

Some stalkers misunderstand the path toward intimacy, failing to appreciate the gradual progression of trust, transparency, and chemistry necessary for the development of a healthy relationship. For stalking victims, this misunderstanding can be deadly.

When Romance Turns Deadly

In November, 2017, Elizabeth Lee Herman, 56, was killed by Vincent Verdi, 62, in Manhattan.[i] The pair had met less than a year prior on a dating website, and had what was characterized as a “brief” relationship.

After the “breakup,” if you can even call it that, Verdi started calling, emailing, and sending Herman chocolates and flowers. He started following Herman to appointments, to and from work, and believe it or not, even showed up while Herman was on a date with another man.

This bold behavior was particularly troubling considering the short-lived romance. And Elizabeth Lee Herman actually had a restraining order against her murderer, which illustrates the reality that they do not always work.

Herman´s case illustrates the reality that it does not take a long period of time for stalkers to fixate on their victims, and refuse to accept the relationship, however short, is over.

When Rejected Suitors Become Stalkers

Laurence Miller, in “Stalking: Patterns, motives, and intervention strategies,” (2012) discusses a variety of typologies of stalkers,[ii] including several that arguably describe the type of stalking that can result from relational overestimation.

He identifies the simple obsessional stalker as the most common type, typically a male suffering from substance abuse or a personality disorder, who relentlessly pursues a former paramour.

Miller also discusses the rejected stalker, who is unable to let go of a relationship that has been terminated. He explains that for some rejected suitors, stalking behavior represents both a desire for reconciliation and revenge. This type of stalker wants to remind the victim that the relationship cannot really be over.

Regardless of the terminology used to classify stalking behavior, one of the best ways victims can protect themselves is to remain attune to early warning signs that a prospective partner has an overinflated view of a casual relationship.

Safety in Numbers

Stalking victims should not suffer in silence. The more people who are aware of the stalker´s identity and behavior, the safer the victim will be. Restraining orders are useful as well, although as the Herman case illustrates, they are not a perfect solution in all cases. When victims report stalking behavior to friends, co-workers, and loved ones, they create an atmosphere of collective awareness that can enhance the victim´s ability to stay safe.

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor and behavioral expert. She is the author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House).

She lectures around the world on stalking, sexual assault prevention, and threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

