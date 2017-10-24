How to stand with power

Do you pay attention to the way you stand when you are for example waiting for the bus?

Well, many of us don’t – surely there must be better things to do, right? I didn’t use to pay much attention either but now, I know better and I do.

One thing that you might not realise is that our general aches & pains come from poor habits that we have (unconsciously) created throughout life, like the way we stand. Most of our habits are unconscious and therefore we don’t notice them.

However, it is only when we start paying attention that things can change for the better. In this video you will learn how to stand in a way that not only improves how you hold yourself to help you keep aches & pains away but also project out confidence and power.