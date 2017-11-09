How to Start a Business – The Right Way

'Pii' is passion, income, and impact. According to Adam Radly’s “Theory OfPii”, the pursuit of all three concurrently will result in most aspects of life falling into place. Soon, the Theory OfPii will also be an app.

Why should we listen to Adam Radly? His TEDx Talk about passion received more than one million views, he is the inventor of the world’s first open source philosophy after setting up a health center for a village in Mali (West Africa) and he created an event called World Reconciliation Day - an event held in a football stadium featuring Nelson Mandela (Radly’s company also donated one million dollars to Nelson Mandela’s charity during the event).

Adam Radly said “There was an overwhelming response to my TEDx Talk but a lot of people asked for some practical guides that could help them to implement the concepts I outlined in the talk. So I created the 'Theory of Pii’.”

In a blog post on Adam Radly’s site, he outlines the following simple steps:

Step 1: Passion

Create a list of the ten things you are most passionate about then rank them from most passionate to least passionate.

Step 2: Income

Create a list of ten things you can do to earn an income then rank them in order from highest earning capacity to lowest earning capacity.

Step 3: Impact

Create a list of ten things that you can do that will have a positive impact then rank them from biggest impact to smallest impact.

Step 4: Find your focal point

The combination of the three items at the top of each list becomes your focal point. Are they the same or are they different? If they are the same, you are focused. If not, then you need to split your focus between different activities. This is obviously not ideal.

For example, maybe you are passionate about yoga, can earn income as a marketing manager and can have a positive impact by donating time to a local charity. There’s nothing obviously wrong with this life but it’s not as focused as it could be. Therefore, it takes more willpower to live this way. So what’s the solution?

Step 5: Increase the Gravity of your focal point

Gravity is just a measure of how strongly you feel about wanting to do the activities at the top of your lists. For example, if you are most passionate about yoga, can earn the largest income from teaching yoga and you can also have the biggest positive impact by teaching yoga then you don’t need any willpower to live this way. You will eagerly spring out of bed every day to do what you love, make a pile of money and earn the respect of your community after helping them.

This is an easy way to live - it’s what we actually want to do. So what’s stopping us from doing it? Have you considered the possibility that the answer to that question could be "nothing"?

Of course, some of this is ‘theoretical’. If the items at the top of your list are not the same then you need to look for the next best combination. Which activities appear on all three lists and which one of them has the highest average position? That’s your answer! In fact, it could be the answer to a lot of things in your life.