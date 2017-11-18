How To Stop Being An Asshole On LinkedIn

Why You Should Not Cold Pitch Me Your Product Or Service Seconds After I Accept Your LinkedIn Request

I love LinkedIn, it is one of the websites that I visit several times a day. I have been a member since 2006, was named a top blogger on the site in 2015, and have leveraged relationships I made on the platform to further my career multiple times. The career positions I have held for the past 9 years did not exist prior to me pitching them to my CEOs. But here is an important point about leveraging relationships, when you ask for anything upfront seconds after connecting you just look like a jerk.

We have all gotten these requests. I can even tell based on the person’s profile that pitch is coming before they send it. But, a while back I wrote about Why You Should Connect With More Strangers on LinkedIn, so I still try to do so.

You have to wonder what their convert percentage in on the valueless spam that they are putting out. You also have to wonder how much lost productivity they are wasting with these efforts.

Here are things that will actually win you business.

Just connect and don’t ask for anything. Network for awhile. Like the things that they post. Be a human being interacting with another human being without expecting anything in return. And don’t just retro like their stuff, wait weeks or months before ever even sending them a direct message. Provide me some value first. Don’t send out form pitches to me for your service or software. Organically pay attention to the things I am liking on LinkedIn and then when you come across an article about marketing or business that you think I will enjoy, send it to me with zero expectations of me buying your product or service. Note: do not send me an article about how important the industry you serve is, because I will see right through that. Traditional cold calls don’t work on LinkedIn, but soft relationship building does. My LinkedIn inbox is filled with cold pitches that I will never respond to. What I do respond to is like-minded people who want to chat about things I am passionate about. Some of them I will do business with in the future, some of them I won’t. I am interested in connecting with people who have long term vision and plan on being in business for the next 30 years, not just looking for a quick sale. Don’t just blankly ask me how you can help me without follow through. Most people just try to fake providing value with a hey, I am a good guy or gal and just want to help you, but then never follow through with the work. If you really want to help someone, use all the free data on LinkedIn and figure out what they need and just do it.