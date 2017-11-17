How to Stop Binge Eating at Night

It’s a cold, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

I figured I’d share my answer to Eleanor’s question with you here, as well! Here’s her question:

I wasn’t lying to her, by the way! When I was a kid, I remember coming home from school every day, opening up the freezer, grabbing the tub of Breyer’s Vanilla Ice Cream, grabbing the 2% milk in the fridge, mixing the two into the blender on the kitchen counter, and having between 1–3 milkshakes before dinner! After dinner, I’d then have a before-bed snack consisting of either Entenmann’s crumb cake, a giant plate full of chocolate chip cookies, or a sleeve of Oreo’s, washing it all down with even more 2% milk.

The atrocities still haunt me to this day… No wonder my pediatrician told me that I’d soon have bigger boobs than the girls in school if I continued down this path!

Anyway, often when folks are looking to lose weight, they go on a diet. Most diets these days incorporate some version of calorie counting and/or portion control. As a result of eating less and exercising more, we’ll often lose a good amount of weight in a short period of time. The problem is, this leaves us susceptible to cravings, as our bodies are often malnourished while in this deprived state.

This doesn’t even acknowledge that the foods that Eleanor and I listed above are INCREDIBLY addictive! Sugar lights up our brains like Christmas trees, and if you hadn’t noticed, everything both her and I struggle(d) with are extremely high in sugar.

The first thing you need to start doing is eat more nutrient-dense foods, and cut out the crap. Food addiction is a real thing, and by continually eating food stuffs that are both addictive and just god awful for you, that isn’t going to do you, your health, or your weight loss efforts any good.

What should you eat to replace the junk? Real, whole (preferably organic!) foods, of course! You’ve probably heard me cite these two sentences before, but for brevity’s sake, here’s a great starting point for your ‘detox’ from the crap: “Eat (organic) meats, vegetables, (raw) nuts and seeds, some low-glycemic fruit fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar. Eat ONLY when hungry, and just to satisfy — NOT to stuff your face.”

By following this nutritional protocol, you’ll be well on your way to curbing your late night cravings, and as a result, of achieving Permanent Weight Loss!

How? Glad you asked!

Did you know that all of the hormones in our bodies that help to burn fat run through our livers? Often due to years of continual processed food ingestion and lack of physical activity, our livers and subsequent fat-burning hormones get out of whack. By eating a better QUALITY diet like the one I described above, you’ll be well on your way to getting things back up to snuff.

Now, I’m not going to lie to you — The first week or two that you stop eating junk is going to be tough. The REAL foods may taste a bit bland (try out my Healthy Recipe Book in that case), and your body may experience withdrawal symptoms. These may include, but are not limited to: Irritability, low energy, and SEVERE cravings for the foods you’re eliminating!

Think about overcoming these common withdrawal symptoms this way: You can do ANYTHING for up to 14 days! Ever taken part in one of those diet bets or fitness challenges that’s all over social media? When there’s a will, there’s a way, and often a competition between yourself, some of your friends and family members, or just a group of like-minded people will be all you need to kick the cravings, and to begin adopting healthy eating habits!

Hope you found this helpful, and hope you enjoy your weekend! :-)

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you're looking for more messages like this about Permanent Weight Loss, then you're definitely going to want to join the Permanent Weight Loss Community I recently opened on Facebook ;-)

