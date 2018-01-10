How To Stop Giving A Sales Pitch, And Start Giving An Experience

Photo courtesy of Daniel Chard Daniel Chard, CEO of Medifast

What if the best way to sell isn't actually to sell?

Whether it’s for a car, a cable package, or insurance, it’s easy to feel when you’re getting a “hard sell.” In those moments we usually try to extract ourselves from the aggressive pitch, and run away a fast as our legs can take us. Why? Because when someone tries hard to sell to you, it doesn’t feel genuine. So how can you sell your own idea, service, or company without, well, selling?

Daniel Chard has 25 years of experience in the direct selling industry with top leadership positions at Party Light and New Skin. Today, he's the CEO of publicly traded company, MediFast, the parent company of Optavia, which up until recently used to be called Take Shape for Life.

I recently interviewed Daniel for the LEADx Podcast, where he discussed the keys to selling through experience. (The interview below has been lightly edited for space and clarity.)

Kevin Kruse: Can you pick one career failure and what you learned from it?

Daniel Chard: Early in my career I was in a large consumer products company and I was a product manager in charge of new product initiatives. The mandate was to increase penetration in the US market and our answer to doing that was to enter the multi-billion dollar children's segment. This was a cookie brand. And we did all the standard marketing things, did the research that showed strong intent around our concept, and developed the product around all these insights.

We launched, and started achieving less than half of what we had projected, despite all our best intentions and a lot of money spent behind research. Ultimately we started losing distribution and had to reposition the brand. Did the initial concept succeed? No, it didn't. I think what we realized, or what I had specifically learned from that is that if the initial insight is wrong, then nothing else really goes right.

As we continued to learn what the real insight was, it actually wasn't about selling children's cookies, it was about creating an activity between children and their mothers. Once we understood that, we changed the positioning of the brand, made some tweaks to the products, and it actually thrived and accomplished all its objectives. So, that’s a little example of failure turning into success, but the failure part was important because it allowed us to get to the key learning.

Kruse: Tell us in your own words about MediFast.

Chard: MediFast is a company that's been around for close to 40 years now. It started in the early '80s to help physicians offer their patients something that they weren't able to get on the outside; a diet plan that would help them lose weight. We've evolved a lot since then, we no longer look at ourselves as a diet company, we look at ourselves as a health and wellness company, that provides not just products but an entire lifestyle approach to achieving optimal health and well-being.

Over the last 37 years we've had the massive endorsement from over 20,000 doctors, who have recommended our approach to optimal health and well-being. We've also found some very unique ways to help our clients achieve what they're looking for. And we do that through a community–which spans the United States–of what we call Optavia coaches. People who can help individuals accomplish their goals by supporting them not just with products, but also a complete lifestyle change that incorporates healthy habits into their lives.

That's what allows us to offer, our really big promise, which is a life-long transformation, one healthy habit at a time.

Kruse: What's the secret to getting off to a strong start and building that business up?

Chard: The way we start out is with individuals as clients. A coach is approached by a client, typically because they know that person or they have some kind of association. What we say is start by having your own experience. If you have a passion for being healthy, if you want to do something in your life that will allow you to live a more healthy, active life, and typically there's a deeper reason for doing that. People want to be better husbands, or a better wife, or a better mother or father, because and they know they can do that by being a more healthy individual.

We say, “Take the journey of being a client.” Get healthy. As you do that, you'll be an inspiration to other people. And if you have the passion to be a coach, as people come to you and talk about what your transformation looked like, then be a coach. If you don't have the passion to be a coach and pay it forward, then go ahead and refer those individuals who ask you about your transformation to the coach that helped you. What we focus on is creating a community of like-minded, like-hearted individuals that want to help people make a successful change in their lives.

Then a portion of those will go on to want to start their own business and be a coach, so the business of coaching to be an Optavia coach, and for those individuals we say, just share what you went through. People who are interested in changing are interested in changing with somebody who's been through it, who's been in their own shoes, who's walked through this journey previously. And has a specific connection with the individual who's coming to, in this case, the Optavia brand.

Kruse: You don’t approach sales the “old school” way, then?

Chard: We don't talk about our coaches as salespeople and we don't talk about them as selling products. We talk about them first and foremost as guiding a new client through what we call the “Habits of health.” Which is a system that was developed by the co-founder of Optavia and this habit of health journey helps them incorporate these new healthy habits into their lives, which results in their life long transformation.