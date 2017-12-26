How to Stop the 9-to-5 Hustle and Start Earning$100K per month

What if you were given the opportunity to get paid for sharing with other people information you already know?

Now, perhaps unlike at any other time in history, if you possess knowledge that other people would be willing to pay for, you can start making money, with little or no startup costs.

Teaching online with Kajabi grants you the freedom to start righting your own paychecks and earning what you’re really worth.

You have the opportunity to teach and share what you're most passionate about to large audiences. Would you like to share what you love and be paid for doing so? That platform I choose and the one you should choose too is Kajabi.

Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that allows you to build your online presence, send out marketing emails and have teach with webinars and much, much more.

Before you cast your hat in the online teaching ring, do these three things first:

1. Claim a topic.

What area do you find fascinating? In everyday conversation, what do you talk about the most? This could be an indication of what you could teach others.

What questions are people always asking you to help them with? If individuals are always approaching you for advice, perhaps within that there's something you can teach.

What genre of books do you tend to read? Answering this might point to a subject area you might teach.

2. Solve a problem.

To teach what you already know -- or what you are willing to learn -- you require students. And to find them, you must know their needs and how to best serve them.

Asking questions is the best way to get to familiarize yourself with the needs of prospective students.

You might ask, for example, some of these questions:

What are three areas in which you're having problems at work or in life?

What are three things you really want to accomplish this year?

What frustrates you the most about your job?

What have you done to try to improve your situation? What has worked the best (or the least)?

3. Define an objective.

Remember, you want to deliver only high-quality information. To so, you must know your audience and cater to their needs. A good question to ask yourself is "Who are the people who will participate in my course and what will they be hoping to learn?"

Focus on students at a specific skill level: beginners, intermediate or advanced learners. This will not only help you target the right audience but will also ensure that your course offers the type of information that your students are seeking.

How much extra money would you like to make next year?

Do you have that number in your head? Consider how easy it can be earn extra cash just by teaching what you already know.

I wrote my book, How a Postage Stamp Saved My Life and then launched my own online course to help people master their mindset and start making money online. If I can do it, you can too.

By the end of this year, you'll end up somewhere. Do you want to end up somewhere well-designed or undesigned?

The choice is yours.

Oh, by the way, the simplest way to earn $100,000 per month is to write a book and then develop an online course like I did.

Here’s a simple way of looking at it:

$100,000 /12 months in the year = $8,000 per month

You will need to earn approximately $8,000 a month for 12 months.

Still too high, well, just break that number down even more.

$8,000 / 30 days in the month = $266.00 per day

Is it possible to make $266 per day? Yes!!

When you write your book in 21 days, (I will show you how for FREE), you can sell it for $20.

If you sell just 13 books per day, that equals $260.

See how easy that is.