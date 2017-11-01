How to Survive a Diet Change when You've Fallen Off the Wagon

Advice for when you think you've failed - again

My early days of turning my diet and health around was working well. I had energy, was never sick any more. And then my drive just evaporated.

After years of studying, learning new ways of cooking with whole-foods, introducing new ingredients I'd never heard of, I thought - This is it! I'm there!

Life was good, my kids were healthy and so was I. I'd removed wheat and yeast, all dairy, sugar and mould type foods (mushrooms etc). It was such a good feeling to feel healthy and also to feel good about myself again. I went to the gym again to take it to the next level. It was there that I met some new friends who had the routine of going to have a cup of coffee and chocolate cake afterwards as a reward.

This sounded great to me and I enjoyed it immensely and it didn't affect me at all - or so I thought.

It seemed as though all my food reactions had gone and I could just be normal again!

So, I went back to buying bread, having caramel malted milkshakes, real butter in my mashed potato and the rest. And then the coughing started and so did the sore throat - tiredness and body aches returned. The gym was dropped and so were my chats at the coffee shop - way too tired. I was so disappointed.

And now I had to try and turn it all around again - it felt so much harder this time and even then I was hoping to find short-cuts to make it easier and cheaper.

Here's how I survived my 6 month slump and advice on how you can as well:

Get out all the old recipes that work

And go and buy some new cookbooks that are wheat, dairy and sugar-free. You can pick these up for cheap. This makes it feel a bit more exciting and now that you've already done it, already succeeded it really isn't as hard as you think - make is more fun with new recipes.

This kept my interest up

Once one type of food is finished don't buy another one

When the bread ran out I bought gluten free crackers, when the butter ran out I bought Nuttelex (not recommended by the way), when the yoghurt ran out I bought Soy-Yoghurt (this was the only alternative available at the time).

It was so much easier this time because I knew what food worked for me and what to substitute. I just did it bit by bit and didn't stress myself about it.

Don't give up your friends

My friends and I still met up for catchups, walked along the beach, talked about all the problems of the world - I just didn't eat any cake or have milk in my coffee.

They didn't drop me! I bought salads and home-made dips to barbecues. Discovered that I was safe with Gin and Vodka, so we had some very fun nights out as well.

Change your exercise (or anything else) if you want to

The gym was great and I loved the challenge but now that I'd given it up, it had lost it's appeal. I took up cycling and swimming training and walking the dog on the beach.

This gave me a sense of freedom and control I didn't feel with the gym work. These are exercises that can be done anywhere at any time that works around the kids and work.

If something is no longer working for you - change it. It doesn't have to be drastic, just different and enjoyable

Kept doing (or finding) what you love

Food is only one aspect of health. I know people who have an amazing diet but a terrible home-life or work-life or are under a lot of stress. These people don't seem to be able to feel good and maintain it.

The beach, my kids and my work have always been my big loves. Making sure I ate well was the best way I could maintain the lifestyle I loved. It's not only about the food - health encompasses everything you do, think, act, eat, dream, speak and feel.

Share your changes and successes with others

I work in the health field and always have, so sharing my journey, mistakes and successes was something my clients were interested to learn. Their health was suffering in similar ways, whether stress related, food related, confusion about what to eat and when they made mistakes. Even advice on how to raise their kids was something they would also ask me - and of course the subject of diet would pop in.

Your learning experience is something that your friends and colleagues can benefit from - if they ask.

Stick With It

We all fall off the wagon at times. I have done this several times and suffered the consequences.

I've given myself false hopes that I was 'normal' and could just eat what I wanted. That it was just a passing phase that would disappear. This was so frustrating at times when I realise it wasn't so.

I've now been doing this food thing for over 20 years. And still crave a good pizza and a nice beer on the beach at times - and sometimes I just do it!. Having none of "those" foods at home makes it easier to not fall into bad habits again.

Learning from my mistakes and not wanting to feel disappointed again has been something that's taken a while - but every time is easier and everytime I become more determined.