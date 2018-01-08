How To Take A Speech From Informational to Inspirational- An interview with Roger Killen Producer of TedxStanleyPark

What does it take to put on event that inspires millions of people around the world? Roger Killen asks himself that everyday and has based his TEDxStanleyPark event around that question.

The basis of this question lies within another question. How do you take a great topic of conversation past the realm of just being a great idea? What we are looking at is information versus inspiration.

“Never confuse a massive need with a viable market.”- Roger Killen

As Roger and I sat down for our interview we went deep into the troubles of the world. “The world has always been troubled but social media has made our world very transparent.” This is one thing that inspired him to produce his first TEDx event in 2012. He had finally found a platform (TED) that could deliver hope to the world in a way that never existed before. TED bridges the gap of hopelessness to hopeful. In 8 years TED has build the largest library of ideas that the world has ever known. If anyone is feeling anxious about any subject, they can find a brilliant person in the world that has a team working on it. The world is truly full of hope, and just as social media can create transparency in the realm of the hopeless, it has also provided a platform to spread hope and inspiration. These messages are ideas worth spreading.

What moves a speaker from the realm of informational/educational to inspirational? There are a few factors in the eyes of Roger.

Number one is the content. The quality of the idea is where he makes his main choices from. The idea has to be in its core an inspired idea. A hopeful lesson that can be moulded into a truly moving speech.

Number two is delivery. Choose for quality of the idea and train for delivery. Roger and his team give hundreds of coaching hours to each speaker in order for their delivery to be an inspiring one. He takes his toastmasters skills and puts them to work to create one of the most inspiring events in Vancouver. Every one of his speakers earns the right to their standing ovation. Every one of his speakers gets a standing ovation.

Number three is high production value. Roger doesn’t skimp on creating an amazingly produced video product. He hires top quality videographers and sounds experts so that the quality of the video’s is in top shape. It is an important piece of a high quality product that is created to go viral.

Roger will have over 2,000 people at the TEDxStanleyPark event on March 3, 2018. He will have 13 speakers (10 of which are women...we all know how I love that) ;) Every single one of his speakers will have an inspiring message worthy of a standing ovation.

So, I leave you with this, how do you take what you love from the realm of informational to inspirational? Whether you are an entrepreneur, speaker or parent, how can you inspire people into action? How can you tap into your zone of genius and create your own ideas worth spreading, regardless of having a platform?

There are over three million visits DAILY to the TED platform. Rogers zone of genius is producing events, which he does beautifully. He says he wish he would have figured this out before the age of 60. Don’t wait on your passions, don’t deny your zone of genius. And let me know in the comments what your zone of genius is!

