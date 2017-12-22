How to Take the Best Travel Photos in 2 Words

Be authentic!

I read this post by the rocking Emily at See Her Travel:

She explains beautifully why it is A-OK to snap authentic travel photos on the road.

I agree 100%.

I agree so much that I even snapped photos of myself after I nearly died from dehydration, after a rough bout with giardia in India.

I do not see my rough and ready style knocking the Instagram Double D models with Duck Lips off of their most popular pedestals. Hey; everybody has their own delivery. I respect that. However, authentic, genuine travel photos snapped from authentic, genuine people, in the moment, without any posing or rehearsing, make for the best travel photos because said snaps capture the essence of travel.

What is the essence of travel, you may ask?

Enjoying the moment.

The best travel photos capture you enjoying the moment.

You cannot capture one enjoying the moment when one is preening for the camera, or adjusting angles for the perfect lighting, or plastering themselves with makeup to ensure they appear to be a certain way to get the most Likes or Plus’s or Retweets.

Again, I respect folk’s hustle. I also know that being you and trying to be popular are 2 different things.

Me in the remote jungles of Costa Rica

Look at this dirt bag in the jungle. You think I gave a rat’s ass what I looked like? I carried 20 pounds of groceries for 3 hours through remote wilderness once weekly just to survive. Yet I still smiled. Fitting how I mentioned the rat’s ass bit because I looked like the Gringo Ratso Rizzo.

Being in the moment and capturing the moment makes for the best travel photos because this is when your authentic self shines through. The real you. The unrehearsed you. The no filter you. We are all this person deep down. As little kids we know no other way, really, other than being ourselves.

Traveling brings that same spirit to you. The authentic spirit. Which is exactly why posts like Emily’s need to gain more and more traction; her invite to be yourself and to look how one really looks during travels is the essence of being authentic, and of being at peace with who you really are and how you really look. This cultivates the childlike spirit we all have within, and for most of us, this spirit is begging to get out. Not for me though. I am a clown. You know that by know.

When you are on the road, and not around fam or friends, the real you comes out. The genuine you. I challenge you today; capture this person on camera. Ladies, for a few shots, lose the War Paint. Guys, for a few shots, stop tightening those abs or arms. Just a few photos of you looking less than perfect or even grungy, or a bit dirty, is good for the spirit. Great for the soul because you get over yourself just a little bit more. And you will take some of the best travel pictures ever when you are just being you.....with no filters.

