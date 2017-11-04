How to Talk About Your Salary With Co-Workers

The days of viewing salary conversations as confidential discussions reserved for only the boss are long gone – or at least they should be. Sure, at an executive level, it’s a different story, but for levels below a director, here’s why it’s completely healthy for you to talk about what you earn among those who aren’t your boss.

According to a study on money and relationships from TheCashlorette.com, Americans under the age of 36 discuss how much money they make with their immediate family (63%), a friend (48%) and even coworkers (30%). In fact, 33% of older Millennials, ages 27-36, say they share their salary with their colleagues – more than any other age group and four times more than Baby Boomers, ages 53-71 (8%).

Talking about money is important, you just have to know how to approach it and how to utilize the information you learn. When I worked in corporate recruiting, I remember countless candidates used to tell me after the fact how they felt like they botched the negotiation or they didn’t feel comfortable talking about money. The thing is, the more you talk about it, the more comfortable you become talking about it.

How to talk about money

Talking about money in a tactful way makes it less taboo. In fact, if you ask recruiters, they’ll tell you they talk about money every single day. They essentially become numb to it but in a healthy way. It becomes no big deal. That’s why the more you talk about it (in the right setting, more on this in a moment), the more natural it becomes to have these conversations.

Be mindful of your approach—especially at work—and keep your engagement open and honest. Select who you’re going to speak with and when. Timing, after all, is everything. Instead of chatting it up around a water cooler—where others may be privy to your conversation, keep it a bit more private and engage a coworker outside of the office or quietly at your cubicle. You can start the conversation with things like, “I heard there’s a new trend that colleagues are sharing what they earn, not for the sake of gossip, but to close the wage gap…Hey, if I tell you how much I earn and you tell me your salary, promise we won’t get mad at each other if there’s a difference?”

Most importantly, if you find yourself about to spill details on your salary, make sure the person on the receiving end is willing to do the same – this should be an exchange of information between the two of you. These conversations should remain positive and shouldn’t become a battle about who makes more or less. After all, the goal isn’t to be nosy, the goal is be to get paid what you’re worth by knowing what you’re worth.

Knowledge is power

Keep in mind that if you happen to find yourself on the receiving end of bad news such as disproportionate pay for doing the same job with very similar backgrounds, your initial reaction may be emotional. You may find yourself quickly filling with anger, resentment, frustration and even self-doubt. These feelings are normal but it’s important not to take it out on the other person—after all, they’re just the messenger. Instead, develop an action plan and start thinking through next steps for your current role or your exit plan for securing a new job.

Know what you are worth