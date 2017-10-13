How To Track The Price Of Products at Any Store

Online stores have made shopping easier by eliminating the hassles of parking and long lines, but that

doesn’t mean that they don’t use well-known tactics from physical stores to manipulate prices and try to

maximize profits. Fortunately, there are services that allow us to detect some of these tactics and warn

us when the price of a product reaches the level that is desired.

In physical stores there is a long tradition of artificially inflating prices to make promotions appear to be

better than they actually are; but online stores also use this tactic and even more dynamic ones, which

can vary the price depending on the browser or device you are accessing; if we are a new customer; if

we are already visiting a competing store; etc. That is why before any purchase it is essential to go

through a price comparator to verify that we are really getting a good deal, or even resort to a service

like NotifyPrice.

Price notification is interesting because it allows to keep a historical of the prices of a product over time. This

soon reveals any attempt to make a promotion at the expense of an inflated price in the previous days,

as well as allowing you to analyze the evolution of the price and get a better idea of its price "right now".

The great advantage of this NotifyPrice is that it is a free service, without advertising, and does not even

require registration, simply by putting the page link with the product you want - working with almost

1000 retailers like Amazon, Gearbest, Best Buy, and The Home Depot.

In addition to letting us see the price history, we can also define rules to be notified when the price falls

more than a certain percentage, or reach a certain value; and set a deadline to stop receiving these