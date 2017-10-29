How to Turn Supermarket Flowers into Cool Bouquets

A foolproof guide to transforming ordinary florals into stunning arrangements.

Aside from the plethora of comfort food, one of our favorite elements of fall are the florals. We constantly find ourselves in awe of the vibrant contrast of bold hues derived from nature, and how they all complement one another with effortless elegance.

So, when it comes to creating arrangements—be it for a centerpiece or a simple posy for the bedside table—we're all for taking cues from nature itself. Next time you find yourself perusing the flower aisle at your local grocery store, ditch the pre-made bouquets and opt for a few single-type bunches instead.

Set intimidation aside, we're here to guide you towards creating the most chic arrangements with florals you can easily find at the grocery store. See more here.