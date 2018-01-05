How to Tweet Properly for Increased Traffic and Profits

Does Twitter feel like noise to you?
Guess what? You’re doing it wrong.
After following Twitter superstars like Lisa Sicard and Sam Hurley for a minute I learned how to tweet intelligently.
When I tweeted intelligently I increased my blog traffic and profits.
Go figure, right?
All jokes aside, make sure you follow both Lisa and Sam to see the masters in action.
I created this short screen share to help you see specifically how to tweet to boost your blog traffic and profits.
Click the Play button and share with your friends:
Twitter eBook for Bloggers
If you want to increase your blog traffic and profits through Twitter buy my eBook:
