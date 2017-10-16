How to Use a Text to Win Sweepstakes to Build Business Leads

Running a text to win sweepstakes to get leads is easy when you keep your goal in mind and get your fans excited about your brand. Read on to learn how to use a text to win to build business leads and drive a solid ROI for your campaign.

Give Away an Exciting Prize

We can't stress enough just how it important it is to pick the right prize for your text sweepstakes. It's one of the best ways to lure potential prospects to enter.

A prize that's relevant to your business also ensures the entrants will be open to making a future purchase from you once the text sweepstakes has ended.

In fact, Honda Dealers of New England generated more than 1,000 sales leads when the company chose exciting venues (football and hockey games) and an awesome prize (a new car) to promote their text to win. They knew their audience and how to entice them in.

Pre-Qualify During Entry

With a great prize to get attention, you can use text to gather information to qualify new leads for your sales team.

To give you a better idea of how it works, consider Realtor Ron Howard of Ron Howard and Associates. He was able to build a substantial list of pre-qualified leads for his sales team by simply adding a question to the entry process. He asked text sweepstakes entrants if they were planning to buy or sell a home as a part of the entry process.

Our entry web form is a vital part of this. If you use the web form as the second part of the text entry, you can ask for more information like email, phone or other questions.

This helps you create a list of potential customers who show their interest in hearing from you after the text sweepstakes has ended.

Add Social Sharing to Boost Reach

Encouraging entrants to share your text sweepstakes over social media can increase participation as well, increasing potential leads to your business.