How to Use an App to Boost Local Store Marketing

More and more restaurant chains are launching apps and loyalty programs to help reach and engage customers. When executed well, mobile apps can be a great marketing tool for franchisees to bring in customers. It’s a definite added benefit for franchisees who choose to partner with a system that has invested in an app for both the short and long term. However, it’s up to franchisees to promote the app at the store level to get the most out of it.

Benefits of a Mobile App

A good mobile app will have an easy-to-access list of locations, allowing customers to see where the closest restaurant is. Some apps have the ability to geo-target customers with push notifications, offering a special or discount when customers are near a restaurant. Apps that offer online ordering or mobile pay allow customers to bypass the wait, which is useful for both customers and employees, especially during the lunch or dinner rush hours and in a period in which hiring has never been more difficult for brands.

Apps can also increase your average ticket. For example, the ability to look at the menu on the go from their phone gives customers more time to consider their options. It also provides multiple opportunities to see side items and drinks, increasing the number of times customers purchase those add-ons and allowing the customer to study items they may not have considered before. Industry data suggests the average ticket from online ordering versus in-store ordering is 20 percent higher.

Many apps integrate with loyalty programs, which provide incentives for customers to return to your restaurant more frequently. Loyalty programs also track customers’ spending habits. This gives the franchisee insight into what customers are ordering, how often they visit and other data they can use to improve their operations.

How to Make the Most of an App as a Franchisee

While a great app can help promote the concept and target new and existing customers, it’s up to the franchisees to promote the app to their customer base. The brand can put out the best app in the world, but if the employees are not properly trained on how to use it, how to promote it and what benefits it offers to the guests, the brand and the franchisees are simply wasting their money.

Most brands will handle the development, any updates and management of the company’s mobile app, leaving it to franchisees to reap the benefits and offer input based on customer feedback. That said, it is up to franchisees to decide how to use the app to help market their store. For example, many apps allow push notifications to be sent to specific markets, allowing a franchisee to add discount offers or reminders that other markets may not be interested in promoting. The ability to send push notifications keeps the brand connected with its customers, and franchisees who take advantage of this tool will see more sales from the app.

Franchisees must promote the app within their store to receive maximum benefits from the app. Instruct your employees to ask customers if they have the app when they’re paying and have order takers explain the benefits of the loyalty program. At Penn Station, people are using the loyalty program via the app an average of two and a half times per month. That number is even higher at stores that ask every customer if they are signed up to receive rewards through the loyalty program. If your employees don’t understand the app and your managers aren’t requiring them to promote it to customers, it will be of little use.

Other Mobile App Marketing Considerations

The main thing to watch out for when using an app for marketing is to make sure you are communicating with your customers in a way that does not come across as spam. Customers should see the app as worthwhile. Having features they will use is critical in getting them to download it, keep it and use it. For example, Penn Station has received many requests for online ordering via the app, so we will be adding that feature before the end of the year. We also added mobile pay and the ability to purchase gift cards via the app last year based on customer feedback. These kinds of features combined with a valuable loyalty program are crucial in getting customers to use the app.