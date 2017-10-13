How to Use Art to Ward Off Anxiety

How is art therapeutic? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Amulya Malladi, Best Selling Author, author of The Copenhagen Affair, on Quora:
I started painting a few years ago. I had never held a brush in my hand before that. I'm still an amateur, still figuring out who I am as a painter and what my voice is.
Painting has become a creative release valve for me. I have a day job as a marketing executive at a medical device company and it’s a stressful job. When I come home in the evening I don’t have the energy to write because writing is difficult and requires a lot of mental space. But I still need to expel creative energy and painting has become a way for me to do that. There is no judgment in painting. I paint whatever I feel like and whenever I feel like it and I don’t care if anyone likes it or not or even if I like it or not… there are no mistakes in art.
As I paint, my world becomes centered on the wing of a butterfly, an eyelid, a cheek, the line of a lip, the arch of a back, and the rest of the world disappears. It’s like meditation. Recently I did a series, my first, called I Feel and it was an amazing experience for me to let how I feel come out on canvas and relieve me of its burden.
As someone who has a propensity for depression and is a workaholic, I need to release my emotions in a creative manner and art allows me to do this. I love to paint. I always have something to paint and I find that what I paint has the power to change my mood. Sometimes when I’m really down I will paint something happy and that cheers me up. Sometimes when I need to release an emotion I will paint that and that cleanses me, it’s catharsis.
You can see paintings of mine at my website.
This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:
CONVERSATIONS