How to Use Art to Ward Off Anxiety

How is art therapeutic?

I started painting a few years ago. I had never held a brush in my hand before that. I'm still an amateur, still figuring out who I am as a painter and what my voice is.

Painting has become a creative release valve for me. I have a day job as a marketing executive at a medical device company and it’s a stressful job. When I come home in the evening I don’t have the energy to write because writing is difficult and requires a lot of mental space. But I still need to expel creative energy and painting has become a way for me to do that. There is no judgment in painting. I paint whatever I feel like and whenever I feel like it and I don’t care if anyone likes it or not or even if I like it or not… there are no mistakes in art.

As I paint, my world becomes centered on the wing of a butterfly, an eyelid, a cheek, the line of a lip, the arch of a back, and the rest of the world disappears. It’s like meditation. Recently I did a series, my first, called I Feel and it was an amazing experience for me to let how I feel come out on canvas and relieve me of its burden.

As someone who has a propensity for depression and is a workaholic, I need to release my emotions in a creative manner and art allows me to do this. I love to paint. I always have something to paint and I find that what I paint has the power to change my mood. Sometimes when I’m really down I will paint something happy and that cheers me up. Sometimes when I need to release an emotion I will paint that and that cleanses me, it’s catharsis.

