Blush is the new black ― in home decor, that is.

This rosy-hued shade is living on long past springtime and is now taking over the home space this fall. Given its versatility and coziness appeal, it’s a trend we can definitely get behind. Plus, it’s related to the current color obsession that is millennial pink. What’s not to love?

Whether you’re looking to transform an entire room, or just add a rosy statement piece, rest assured that pastels are here to stay through the fall. Below, check out 15 ways to easily mix blush into your current design scheme, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.