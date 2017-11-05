How to Use Conscious Communication to Change Your Life

You were not created to be the world’s best kept secret! Until you challenge what is challenging your potential to be great, the only person who will be impacted by the gift you possess will be you!

Recently, I had a beautiful time speaking with Mary Shores, best-selling author of Conscious Communication. She is a multi-millionaire who is no stranger to adversity. Her graceful spirit of humility wrapped my heart like a warm blanket.

Mary teaches individuals and businesses to fearlessly create their own realities by using scientific methods and practical personal development. The greatest inspiration behind her life’s work stems from the love of her children. Her passion is a true testament of a mother’s love and the endless distance they will go to protect them.

Conscious Communications is definitely a treasure chest filled with priceless jewels for the journey. Here are a few of my favorite gems I discovered in this delightful and thought provoking work:

I learned that if you want to change your life-whether big changes or smaller ones, remember two things: 1) All it takes to begin or continue your journey is a step in the direction of what you want. 2) Every time you make a new choice you are opening up an infinite number of new opportunities.

“Take one step in a new direction, every day to get there; and with each step and choice I saw life’s possibilities opening up before me like never before.”

“The darkest parts of myself all have a purpose now. I have found a way to live awake and aware but without the constant suffering.”

“The words we use when we talk to ourselves have an enormous impact on our life. We manifest our own reality through what we speak about, what we think about, what our belief systems are and how we feel.”

“Even though I was unsure how to get my life back, I turned myself inside out and examined my belief systems; I asked myself questions about my purpose about where I was supposed to be and what I should do and where I should go. I didn’t know where any of it would take me, but I am grateful for it all because it brought me to today.”

“The more complex you make something, the more impossible it will seem, as it breeds a feeling of impossibility. On the other hand, clarity breeds a feeling of infinite possibilities. Can you imagine what it will feel like to know how many things are possible for you, instead of focusing on what you think is impossible?”

