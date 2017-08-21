Can't Get Outside? Here's How You Can Watch The Solar Eclipse Online

Millions of people across North America will bear witness to the great American eclipse on Monday. Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to get outside ― or to a window ― to see it.

For those people who are unlucky when it comes to witnessing the phenomenon in person, there are plenty of websites that are broadcasting the spectacle live online.

1. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its social media pages ― Facebook (as seen in the video directly below), Parascope, Twitch, YouTube ― as well as on the NASA TV public channel. Live coverage begins at noon Eastern Time.

2. The Exploratorium in San Francisco will be offering a livestream that can be viewed here.

3. Oregon State University will also have a live, 360-degree, high-definition video on YouTube that can be seen here or directly below.

4. The Science Channel’s Facebook page is similarly offering a live video from Madras, Oregon. Watch it here.

5. USA Today is offering a livestream from various locations around Tennessee. Its video can be viewed at Tennessean.com, on Facebook, on the Livestream website or directly below.

6. The Weather Channel has teamed up with Twitter to offer a livestream that starts at noon Eastern Time.

Not sure when to watch? The first point of online coverage will begin at 9:05 a.m. Pacific Time, near Lincoln Beach, Oregon, according to NASA.

Totality ― when the sun is entirely covered ― will begin there at 10:16 a.m. Pacific Time. It will end near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:48 p.m. Eastern Time after traveling across the U.S. The lunar shadow will completely leave the U.S. at 4:09 p.m. Eastern Time, according to NASA.

You can also check out this interactive map that shows when the eclipse will appear in your area.