How to Work Out When You Have No Time!

It’s a sunny, fall day here on Long Island, and I’ve been on the go since 6:30 this morning! Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health. Being that I also have a couple of clients thrown in there in the area, my first session starts at 7 AM, and I’m booked solid until around 6 PM, after which I have a softball game that starts at 6:30.

Happy Tuesday…

Now then, I got posed this question by a member of my Holiday Jump Start Program. Every Wednesday night until the end of November, we’re going to have a call as a group, and this week’s is focused on fitness. Here’s this member’s excellent question about fitness:

Normally, I’ll tell my clients and my group members to find the time, whether that being waking up earlier, going to bed later, or re-allocating time spent on other priorities to prepping healthier food and getting their daily exercise in. That being said, I know this member wakes up well before dawn, has a very demanding job, and has a family to tend to until late at night after she’s done with work for the day. She’s already running on fumes, and asking her to change up her sleep schedule even more isn’t the best idea in her case.

If this sounds familiar to you, then you’re going to love today’s message!

Have you heard of interval training? It’s a way of working out that incorporates intervals of time performing either one exercise over the course of several sets, or a circuit of exercises over several sets. Rest is programmed in, usually at a 2:1 ratio. I’ll explain further in a second…

What’s the best form of interval training for folks strapped for time, you may be asking? In my opinion, the answer is Tabata!

For Tabata workouts, you’ll be performing 8 sets of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Each Tabata interval is four minutes in length. You can perform one exercise eight times, or eight different exercises for each Tabata interval. It’s up to you! When you’re using weights with Tabata, make sure they’re light-to-moderate weights so you can maintain your form. 20 seconds may not seem like a lot, but I’m willing to bet you’re not used to performing a resistance exercise for four minutes straight at this stage ;-)

How can you keep track of your Tabata intervals? Download an interval timer on your smartphone! To watch a video explaining how to do that, and how to set it up for Tabata specifically, please go to my YouTube channel and watch my video on this very topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUFMtI7SUKA&index=21&list=PLJasSFj8bQZx0ZtOcZ6uDlVZc0R9emCiz

And what happens if you can’t allocate 20–30 minutes for a Tabata workout like the above video suggests? Break the workout down into four minute chunks! EVERYBODY has 5–10 minutes to themselves at least a few times per day. Choose either one, two, or up to eight movements to perform for a four minute Tabata circuit, move on to your next activity, and create a new Tabata circuit when the next 5–10 minute block of time arises throughout your day.

As Vince Vaughn said in the epic comedy Wedding Crashers, ‘What’s Rule #76? No excuses, play like a champion!’ Now get out there, and do me proud!!

