How To Write Your Company Story

As a motivational speaker and strategic storytelling expert, I have stepped into many company stories over the years. Whether I'm engaging staff in the company's story, helping leadership create their narrative vision, helping sales people connect through story, or helping business owners sell services through their story - I have seen the impact that strategic storytelling has on the bottom line, no matter what your industry. Most companies already get that. Where I see most of my clients getting stuck, is actually writing the darn thing. It becomes an overwhelming beast of a project, with so much input from different people, that clarity goes out the window and you end up with a wall of words or an overly polished piece that nobody cares about.

Everybody is telling you that you need stories in business. The problem is that nobody explains why, or shows you how to actually do it. When you learn how to do it, the process actually becomes fun. After all, it's YOUR story and who doesn't like to talk about themselves?

Why is it so hard to write your company story?

Because you don't truly understand the tool. Once you understand the tool, it's much easier to use it.

I remember my father teaching me to drive. I was so excited to get out there on the open road and hit 80. The first day, we never even started up the car. I was devastated. He spent the entire time telling me what everything does. I hated every moment. But he was teaching me the right way. You can’t get out on the open road and hit 80 when you’re not sure which one is the break pedal. Same goes for story. Many of you are out there doing 80 and nobody ever taught you how to steer.

Many people are telling their story just because someone told them they should. That's like taking a hammer and waving it around in the air without a nail in sight. Learn how to use the hammer. Story is a tool. Understand the tool, and you'll understand how to use it. Then you’ll end up with something useful, instead of just a pretty hammer. You have two choices, figure out how to use the tool, or hire a carpenter.

Understand The Tool

All stories serve a purpose. When we read a book, or watch a movie, the story’s purpose is to entertain us, make us feel, teach us, inspire us, thrill us, and take us on a journey with our cast of characters who have conflicts that must be solved. While we watch that movie, we stand in our own story, relating to what the characters are going through and the emotions they experience as a result. The story has the ability to impact not just our mind, but our heart. Emotional Connection.

Emotional Connection is currency in business because everybody is in the business of persuasion. You can’t persuade if you can’t connect.

Story has the ability to do what your data, services, features, and information can not do. Story takes your data and wraps it in emotion so that it has an impact on the one hearing your story. Why? Because the story is never about you, it’s about the one listening. Its goal is to influence the one who hears it.

In business we use story to do the same thing, but we choose the characters, the conflicts, the emotions, and the solutions to serve a certain strategic purpose. This is where 90% of the people I work with miss it. They go out looking for the best story, when what they need is the story that does what they need it to do.

Clients always ask , “Is this a good story? What about this one? Which is the best story?” I tell them they’re asking the wrong question. The process doesn’t begin by searching for the best story. It starts by searching for the right story - the story that serves their purpose. Once you find the right story, then you can work on making it great.

What Is The Purpose Of Your Story?

Most of the work that goes into your story happens before you write the first word. Clarity is key. Answer these questions and crafting the story will be a lot easier.

Why are you telling this story?

What action do you want the listener to take after hearing this story?

How do you want your listener to feel about you?

How do you want your listener to feel about your brand?

How do you want your listener to feel about themselves?

It’s quite obvious that a company story is going to be about how a company got started and stayed in business. The things you’ve done. That’s where most people try to go with their story. Then they wonder why the story isn’t compelling. Because it’s a list of facts, not a story. And at the end of the day, nobody really cares.

So many companies are crafting their stories to be nothing more than a list of facts that we could have looked up on the internet. The reason people don’t care is because it’s not compelling and they don’t connect emotionally to the story. Why? Because they can’t attach a face with the brand, and they don’t see themselves anywhere in the story. If a company story is about everything you’ve done, why did you never once mention the customer? Don’t you exist to serve them?

Who are you trying to influence, and what matters to them?

When I travel, I am often using apps to order meals. I pull up the app listing the local restaurants and I read what they offer. I spend a minute on the ad itself (type of food, prices, delivery time, etc.) and then spend the rest of the time reading the reviews. Every time I order I am influenced by the reviews more than anything else. Why? Because reviews are stories and stories have more impact and make a stronger emotional connection. Data can’t make an emotional connection. This is why I will believe what strangers say about you, more than I believe what you say about you. Too many businesses rely on the facts to sell.

Facts tell, but stories sell.

It’s easy to write out a “story” of your company and throw it up on the internet and call it a day. But if you truly want a story that influences people, then you need to make sure this story isn’t just about you - but the people you want to attract and engage. Therefore, you really need to understand the people you are crafting this story for. Not just their needs and desires - but the emotions attached to them. We connect through emotion, not plot. Two people don’t walk in the same feet down the same path, but they share the same emotions along the way. Once you tap into the emotions of your market, your story will have a higher connection rate.

This is where people often realize that they are trying to write more than one story. The story you write to reach a market of single mothers is not the same story you write for people sitting on the board of an organization. Different listener with different motives, pains, and desires. Stories serve the purpose of creating an emotional connection between teller and listener - finding common ground in shared pains and desires. That’s why every story depends on who’s telling it and who’s listening.

Who are the characters and what are their conflicts?

Company stories are about what you bring to the world, the problems you solve, the people you serve, and the people who make up your company. Stories put a face on your brand. We buy from people not institutions. We buy you as much as we buy what you’re selling. Even more, we buy the story of what you do for us. We don’t buy products, we buy the transformation they bring in our lives. A story doesn’t just tell me what you do, it shows me who you are.

For a story to exist, there needs to be a character with a conflict. In a company story, this may be a problem that existed in the world, and a group of people who joined together to solve it. It could be about something that needed to be invented (a cure, a tool) and a group of people found the solution. A company story could be about this person you helped and how it made a difference to them, to you, and to the world. A company story could be about the trials you have weathered or the revolutionary way you have changed the industry. A company story could be about the difference you are making outside your industry globally. It could even be a story of service. Now more than ever, we care about the people behind the products we buy.

We’re all selling something - a truth, a product, a vision, an idea - getting someone to hire us, promote us, do work with us, listen to us. No matter what our job, we are trying to influence others daily. This makes us sales people. And the cardinal rules of sales is that people buy from people they like, believe, trust, and feel like they know. I don’t like a brand. I like the experience that the people of that brand gave me. I buy from people. If you are just a collective “we” then I can’t really connect to you. But when you become my neighbor Jim, with kids at my school, then I will feel like I know you more. Specific characters in your story are better than broad groups and teams. Show me the faces of the brand in the story. And give me the faces of the people you serve.

Make Your Story Compelling

Just because you think it’s interesting, doesn’t mean your reader will. Shoot, sometimes even you don’t find your own story interesting. Our job as strategic storytellers in business is to make sure the story is interesting and keeps people engaged. Stories don’t have to be exciting to be compelling. You just have to make me care.

Ask yourself what will make your story compelling? Did you do something revolutionary? If so, convince me that it’s exciting. Treat your company story like a movie trailer for a movie we should be dying to see. If you’re not excited to see it, then how do you expect me to be?

Choose the right character/conflict. A story becomes compelling when you have a character with a conflict that mirrors that of your listener. You’ve tapped into their story - they recognize the pain and desire and emotion - you now have their attention.

A story becomes compelling when you have a character with a conflict that mirrors that of your listener. You've tapped into their story - they recognize the pain and desire and emotion - you now have their attention. Show me what this means to you personally. When you show me why this means so much to you, it makes me care more. A simple story about the joy you get helping people is enough.

Show me the ripple effect. Don't just tell me how your company helped one person do one thing. Show me how that customer's life was impacted, and the lives of their children, and the lives of their communities. Make it bigger. Give a bigger purpose to what you do and why you do it. People want to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Create a sense of urgency. I am more compelled to take action if I feel like a clock is ticking. If you want me to act now, then show me a character in your story who didn't act soon enough, or one who did, and the difference it made.

Less is more powerful. The less you say, the better. People don't want to read walls of words. They like short powerful stories and videos. If you can't tell your story in five minutes, it's probably too long. The longer your story is, the more you have to make sure you are keeping their attention. The more you give me, the heavier the story gets and the more likely I am to disconnect. You can always add pieces later, but force yourself to create something short and powerful first.

Quick Story Crafting Tips and Ideas

There are many ways to craft a story. Here is the easiest. I call it the three paragraph method. It’s a nice clean template to hold all these things I mentioned above.

Paragraph 1: Give me context. Set it up. Paragraph 2: Tell me what happened. Paragraph 3: Tell me what it taught you.

Want another easy method? Tell me a story, give me a lesson, and then give me an action step. Story. Lesson. Action Step.

Write the way you talk. The more conversational and easy to understand, the better. Big overused words don’t connect. We don’t want to have to wade through what you’re saying. Talk to me like I’m sitting at your kitchen table.

Include emotions. Don't just tell me what happened, tell me how it made you feel. Emotions are the connector.

Show me don't tell me. Details make the story. So when you can, give me a detail or two about the character or the scene. We don't need much. There are no wrong details. You're just helping paint the scene. The more I can step into the story, the more I connect.

Tell your story like you care. Don't step outside your story and talk about it like you're discussing the latest weather report. If you don't look like you care about this story, I can guarantee I won't care about it. Be excited. Be passionate. Sell this movie trailer!

Let someone else tell your story. Give them parameters so they don't ramble. Or have them write it and then read it.

Give them parameters so they don’t ramble. Or have them write it and then read it. Consider a story told from many different faces of the company, tied together in one video.

Try telling your story on video with no words - or just one line of words at the end. Social media is forcing us to tell stories without words.

- or just one line of words at the end. Social media is forcing us to tell stories without words. Get creative. What if you write a letter to your future customer?

Before and After Story Example

I’ve been working with a non-profit group called Chicktime to help their chapter leaders craft their Chicktime stories. While your business is completely different, the principles are still the same. I want you to see and FEEL the difference in a story after it has the right structure and connection components. The leaders use their stories to create awareness about their organization, raise money, recruit, and train volunteers. They all went through my Story Impact Academy training and then submitted their stories for review. Here is one before and after that I think serves as good case study.

Note: When I first started working with them, they were seeking their one Chicktime story. What I showed them is that they have many stories - as many stories as they have leaders and children they serve. Instead of trying to create one story, we began to create a portfolio of hundreds of stories that can be used in many ways, including a social media campaign. Every leader has a different story of why she chose to work here. We tapped into all of them, knowing that each leader’s story would attract a different kind of person to give or volunteer.

Chicktime Story - Before Version

Chicktime's 2013 annual retreat was held on a humid summer weekend at the Purple Sage Ranch, in San Antonio Texas. It was my first retreat and the same year I established Chicktime San Diego. As a new founding leader, nervousness was trickling through me as a warning that life was never going to be the same after this weekend.

Our gracious, beautiful, amazing founder Lori Rhodes has a presence that calms you when she walks into the room. Warmth and love radiate to those around her, which is why we had 50 leaders from across the Unites States sitting in the conference room to be lead to lead the way she leads. What we were about to hear would transcend us to parts of ours selves that we kept hidden. Its where shame, rejection, and fear reside. The topic up front was Vulnerability. For the whole weekend we were shown how to be vulnerable through Brene Brown's story of shaming imperfection and redemption through bravery, acceptance, and empathy. Boy was I in trouble!

Through all the sharing of stories, fears and imperfections that weekend, I sat in a corner of pride, unable to move in the search of my worthiness. In the past I would dilute the pain by escaping through numbing agents to sooth the blistering self-doubt emanating from shame of not being enough. The funny thing about numbing the negative emotions, is that you also sedate the positive ones too. Right then and there, the areas where I needed to step up and become a better person, the ones I rather not face, were alive, activated and present. At the end of our last workshop we had an opportunity to dance. As I sat there with my hands in my lap, fixated gaze on the openness around me, I stuck to my chair, glued by my stubbornness of not allowing myself to be authentically imperfect.

A couple years passed by and our 2015 August Event was about sharing the passion of music, dancing and singing. It was an amazing event with DJ GraiiKJ spinning and the girls and volunteers wailing out karaoke. Little did i know that same feeling of fear, shame, insecurity and rejection would visit me at this event. I had a decision to make I could continue to break out of the chains of fear, or I could finally be brave and vulnerable and step up and be seen in purpose of showing these girls the beauty of self-expression. That day I chose courage dancing and singing my heart away,

We all have imperfections. Hiding them may be our first inclination, but I encourage you to share them with others. This is what the Chicktime experience provides; a chance for you to serve a next generation of girls and women who desperately need to know the truth about embracing their imperfections and letting go of shame to live an authentic life filled of love, worthiness and value.

Be that compassionate woman to show them their value through knowing yours.

Join The Chicktime Movement. Find belonging, purpose and vulnerability through a chapter near you, or start your own. You never know what will happen if you step up in the arena.

(The biggest thing I have taken away from this is that God shows us our arenas of where we need to step up through experiences, people and wisdom. No matter what those hindering imperfections are that stops us from feeling worthy of growing, he gives us grace to help us see our identities through him, so we can be renewed with a different perception of love and compassion for ourselves and others. The human condition is to be flawed. In the end what matters is just being honest with who you are.)

Chicktime Story / After:

For many of us at Chicktime, this isn’t just something we do with our free time, it’s our passion. It’s our calling. Yes, we hope to save the souls that we serve. But our souls are served right back.

I still remember back to the very beginning – in 2013 – when my heart was pulled to help these children. There was no question. I knew I was being called to start a chapter in San Diego. Sometimes I say yes before it’s fully dawned on me what I’ve signed up for. I remember attending my first annual leaders retreat in Texas and sitting in a room full of women who had given their hearts to this cause. I was a nervous wreck, suddenly wondering if I could do this, feeling like I had chosen something bigger than me.

As soon as our founder, Lori Rhodes walked in, I could feel the grace and whispered promise that my life was about to change.

I thought we were going to talk about how to run a meeting. How to recruit volunteers. How to run our chapters efficiently. But, no. Today’s topic was shame. What? Shame? Yes, that’s right. We were studying Brene Brown’s teachings about the redemption of shame. Boy was I in trouble! Me and shame went way back. I couldn’t help but wonder what shame had to do with being a Chicktime leader.

I sat there at that retreat while stories were shared as my shame was unlocked. Held up under the light. In full honesty. That’s the thing about shame. We hide it. We numb it. We feed it until it becomes the only thing we see. But there’s something else behind shame. That tiny piece that gets numbed out too. Worthiness. Hope. Truth. It was a long weekend, to say the least. When the women danced in freedom at the end of the retreat, I was still glued into my chair, hanging on to my pride and shame, for some habits are harder to break.

My story didn’t find its hope that weekend. But the seed was planted. Shame had begun to break. I just didn’t notice. Two years later, at another Chicktime event, those feelings came back again. The feelings of shame, insecurity, rejection. But this time. I was stronger. These women had linked arms with me and shown me my worth. They proved that faith was bigger than shame. And this time….for the first time….I felt pure freedom…..This time…..I danced.

I graciously receive the blessings that poured into me through Chicktime. But I also know that my story is meant to serve. To serve the little ones who sitting there glued to their chair, eyes down, living in shame. They need someone who understands. Someone who can come along, grab their hand, and show them how to dance.

I fully understand that we do nothing in our strength. But I also fully understand that we have been the delightful honor of being the hands and feet for something bigger. That sometimes we become the whispered voice of hope. And the only one they see.

I don’t need to tell you why Chicktime matters. I don’t need to tell you how much you are needed. Because I think you already know. I think your heart is hammering and you’re still gripping that chair. If this is you, I just ask that you follow your heart. I promise, this is bigger than you are. And you will be just fine.