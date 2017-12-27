How Valuable Are Constellations to Astronomers?

Are constellations related to physics? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Constellations are arbitrary groupings of stars in the night sky made into pretty pictures.

I mean, really — there is no physical reason to join the dots up like this:

If you got rid of the existing ones, you could very easily just join the dots up in an entirely new way, and probably create some more convincing shapes than those that exist — I mean, what the heck is Libra? That doesn’t look anything like a pair of scales!

Serpens Caput — yeah, that’s a long thin shape that looks like a snake, but then again, so does Draco. And Ursa Minor. And Cassiopeia. And Lacerta. And most of Aquarius. And Pisces.

Seriously, you can make a snake out of any old set of stars!

Here’s a dot-to-dot of a bunch of stars I found [1]:

See how many meaningful shapes you can make out of it.

Sure, sometimes there are a bunch of stars that clearly group together (a la Orion’s Belt), but most of the time it’s completely arbitrary if a star goes into Cygnus, or into Pegasus!

To emphasise the fact that the groupings are totally arbitrary, consider the fact that though they look close together on the night sky, stars in constellations are often separated by vast distances.

Stars which are on opposite sides of the sky are quite often closer together than stars that are in the same constellation!

For example, Sirius (in the constellation Canis Major) and Barnard’s Star (in the constellation Ophiuchus) have an angular separation of 163 degrees - they’re virtually opposite each other in the night sky.

And yet — the distance between them is only 14 light years!

Compare that with the distance between Sirius and Gamma Canis Majoris, one of the closest stars to Sirius in Canis Major — a distance which amounts to 393 light years!

So, we group Sirius and Gamma Canis Majoris together into “Canis Major”, but not Sirius and Barnard’s Star, despite the two being more than 27 times closer together!

Does that seem like a great physical grouping to you?

No, no it’s not. It’s an entirely arbitrary grouping, which depends purely on the position of the Earth, not some deeper physical justification.

However — as you might have guessed from the name “Gamma Canis Majoris”, constellations are still used in physics.

We use them to locate objects on the night sky, by associating them with a given constellation.

Now, its position can be given in a variety of methods — the most precise being ascension and declination, but that doesn’t really mean anything intuitively — so what if you want to give a rough idea of where in the sky something is?

You use the constellation it resides within.

That way, we can report that ULAS-blah-blah lies within the constellation Boötes, and we can get a general idea of where it is, and where it lies with respect to other major objects — without having to do angular coordinate calculations in our head!

Another example that I am personally dealing with is a thing called the Monoceros Ring — a ring of matter in our galaxy of contentious origin — which, you guessed it, lies within the constellation Monoceros.

The most famous example you might be aware of is Sagittarius A*, the suspected supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way.

There are no prizes for guessing what constellation that lies in!

So while constellations have no physical basis as a grouping mechanism, we retain them due to convention, and use them as conventional (though arbitrary) divisions of the sky which allows us to give rough locations (and names) to objects we may find.

In the star maps I sometimes see in the department, this is taken to the extreme — the constellations are literally just regions of space! They don’t draw on the little lines joining the dots, they just divide the map into 88 regions labelled with the constellation names.

If we started astrophysics all over again, with no historical baggage, we would not re-implement this system. We would probably use something much more uniform and logical as our “rough” coordinate system, rather than this rather interesting, but utterly unphysical system we have today!

