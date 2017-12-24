How We Love One Another is the Thing of Beauty - It’s Our Magic

lauren van wechel Lauren Van Wenchel on Instagram

“The garden of love is green without limit and yields many fruits other than sorrow or joy. Love is beyond either condition: without spring, without autumn, it is always fresh.” Rumi

A long, long time ago, I had a dream. It was a about my son, a vision outside of time. Just before he was born, before we knew what we were going to name him, I dreamt of his face. I was in a theater and a huge red velvet curtain was raised, sweeping into the sky, and my son’s presence was broadcast to me with the sonic pronouncement of a cosmic announcer. The curtain raised and there was a boy sitting on a stool, his back turned to me. As he was turning around and I was about to see the face of my unborn son, I woke up.

“This vision is for a future time. It describes the end, and it will be fulfilled. If it seems slow in coming, wait patiently, for it will surely take place. It will not be delayed.“ Habakkuk 2:3

“King is coming, king is coming” I said to myself between this world and the one in which we dream. Was I awake? Was this really the coming of our king? God, yes. Yes, yes, yes.

I woke up in a state like euphoria, a pure wash of serendipity coming over me - ‘Yo, man that was my son! That was my man!’ My unborn son’s mother was next to me sleeping, I remember that. And I imagine I rubbed her tummy and went back to sleep - that was a magical time, one filled with all sorts of visions and commitments, revelations and endings, beginnings and unforgettable moments - we were giving birth to us. When we would date, I would call her “cosmopolitan African”... or, something like that. I can’t remember when I told Hanna that dream but it was somewhere after I realized my mother had me drawing my son decades before he was ever born.

When I was a boy, my first lady, Mommy, took the time to teach me how to draw - loops, circles, diagonal, horizontal and vertical lines, connecting dots, drawing cars by boxes, straight lines from my heart into reality and visions. Colors, light, shades, three dimensional shapes... love. I learned all of that from the woman who gave birth to me in so many ways. She showed me how to draw a little brown round head coming over a wooden fence - little curly hair over to brown eyes. I suppose those drawings were the first iterations of the dream that would come years later. Between the space of that time, I would fill with visions.

So, yes, it struck me sometime after he was born that I had seen his face before. And it wasn’t me thinking about a younger me, right? It was a face I had seen drawn many, many times by my own hand. My first lady had me drawing pictures of my son before he was a decade long prayer for his health, his well-being, his blessings... his delivery. Well, before the visions. Somewhere after I realized my mommy had me drawing my son long before he was ever born, I told my wife about the dream where God was announcing a boy’s being, his face before he was actually born.

God. That was a special time and I thank you Father. Thank you for the unending creativity. Thank you for the magic. Thank you for my son. Thank you for my wife. Thank you for every day Spirit Force of this Universe for the time with my family; for blessing me with my family.

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That's what I hope to give you forever." The Notebook

Yes. My God, I remember the first time holding her hand. She grabbed mine, and it was a warm hold with so much sweet promise in it. We were at the mall in Alisio Viejo after a hike we took to at Newport Coast beach, along the Pacific Coast Highway. I took a gamble on that date and took along a leather bound bible, gold stenciled, that I had from my days at UC Berkeley. And I read this passage I had been reading in previous months about the hymn to a good wife. That was it. That was the key to Hanna Wagari. I read that passage to her on our third date in Orange County. The first date she decided she didn’t like me; the second, that she liked me a little more and on the third date, I gambled everything bringing that book of books. I knew if she was the one, these were the words I wanted to read to her. And even though she was a goddess, my words from the bible would woo her. And if she wasn’t the one, she would think I was c-o-r-n-e-y and that would be that. So, in Newport Beach, by those golden arches along the historic freeway I took that bible out of my burlap and read to her a passage that begins with Proverbs 31:10-31:

A good woman is hard to find, and worth far more than diamonds. Her husband trusts her without reserve, and never has reason to regret it.

And she grabbed my hand later that evening - was such a powerful gesture, gentle and kind, firm and with total control. Now, listen, it hasn’t been all fire burning, consuming us whole. Because sometimes, we have doused that fire with water and sat woeful in the ashes of our own humanity, certain misery. But, it has always been some kind of magic that came from our love. I cannot deny that. So now, this Christian - what a special young man - a very, very special young man. His ababa prays for him more consistently than I do now. He is a blessing. He is the blessing. His name, Christian Wagari Howell Wagari, means Eminent Follower of Christ in whom God is Great... twice. I wanted to give him the name Christian Alexander Howell or Christian Xavier Howell but my father advised me to make sure I gave him an African name for a second name. That was wise counsel from the revolutionary that gave birth to my revolutionary. So, I gave him his ababa’s family name as his second name because Daddy basically told me to. In Ethiopia, second names aren’t given. And when the child is born, the first name of the father is given as the last name. So, when Christian, a lion, was named, it was by pure intention. Lion of Judah, it was by manifestation.

“Christian Wagari Howelllllll !!!” I sung after he was born, “Pan-African Olympian Champion! One half Ethiopian. One quarter Trinidadian! One quarter Panamanian! Yes, I can; yes, I can; yes, I can!” Obama was elected a couple years after my son was born and we were instrumental in making sure our Orange County was turned purple, raising nearly $1.5 million for the election of the Kenyan-American. We got the African president of the 21st century for our little king. Now, listen, I can’t say its always been easy... because it’s been hard too. Really hard. But, Lord, its always been magic. Spirit is energy with zero limitation. And, yes we, Tribe Afropolitan, are spirits in this material world. That song is on a never ending loop, the djembe playing from the antiquity, songs like Jaliyaa - it is a song that the announcers will sing over the p.a. system in the future of this world:

“Pan-African Olympian Champion! One half Ethiopian. One quarter Trinidadian! One quarter Panamanian! Yes, I can; yes, I can; yes, I can!”

Listen now though - Christian has turned out to be a standout swimmer with USA Swimming, a gifted student and good son and grandson. He has written for and been quoted in national magazines, won third place for his science project, won open water swims, written an initial draft business plan for his future business, traveled around the country and world, written books, set records in his elementary school for track and field, learned how to play the guitar, learned how to play chess, learn conversant Spanish, met kings and queens of the world, been the chairman of my company, will have his poetry and art published and he is... well, an amazing Christian. No, he is not perfect but he is definitely the sort of man Jesus would lay it all out for. I mean I can remember the 3 year old praying for our ancestors to our ancestors and learning from him - remembering, from his example, how I’ve always had wisdom of ancestors available to me. So, I listen to the boy that is my son. He comes out with a lot of pearls of wisdom. This weekend while we were training for his WAGs (Winter Age Group Championships), we talked about the powers of faith, hope and belief. These are principalities for which their are no earthly bounds. And he, of course reminds me, “I can do anything I set my mind to”.