How Wellness Gurus Refuel Post Workout

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

You have your #fitnessgoals, and no doubt you’re fueling up like a pro and rocking your workout. But what about after you’re done? Whether you sweat it out on the spin bike, at the barre, in the weight room or at yoga, refueling is an important part of any exercise routine. We asked health and fitness gurus to share their post workout go-tos, so you can recover like a champ after your next training session.

GREEN SMOOTHIE

Kelsey Patel, owner of Pure Barre Beverly Hills, keeps her energy up by sipping a smoothie made with spinach, kale, berries, bananas and almond milk. She also bumps it up with a scoop of vanilla protein powder. “I like SunWarrior Classic Protein because it’s vegan and contains the protein and essential amino acids that your body needs to repair muscles after training,” she says.

SALMON, CUCUMBER & AVOCADO ROLL

After a moderate workout, Kaitlyn Noble, founder of Noble Wellness and Thumbtackpersonal trainer, rolls sustainable salmon, cucumber and avocado into a nori sheet. “Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids to reduce exercise-induced inflammation and speed up recovery, and lean protein, which is essential for cellular regeneration and will help keep you full for longer,” Noble says. “This is particularly important when your metabolism is in a heightened state.” Additionally, nori contains iron, important because a deficiency in the mineral can cause fatigue and slow recovery. The avocado helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K), which are essential for your body to function at peak levels.

BANANA + ALMOND BUTTER

Ashley Guarrasi, founding trainer at NYC boxing fitness studio Rumble, grabs a bananawith almond butter for a post workout snack. “I love bananas, they’re a quick form of sugar and carbs—great for post workout,” she says. “And the protein and fat in almond butter helps rebuild muscle tissue.”

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD JAR

We love a #masonjarsalad, and so does Barre3 founder and CEO Sadie Lincoln. “This Mediterranean salad jar is one of my favorite post workout meals,” she says. It’s a tasty mix of protein and complex carbohydrates from chickpeas, quinoa, hydrating cucumbers, lycopene-loaded tomatoes and heart-healthy olive oil. Pro tip: Make a few at once so you can grab and go throughout the week.

TURMERIC COCONUT WATER

If you’re looking for something lighter post workout, Ayurveda expert Sahara Rose Ketabi, author of “Idiot’s Guides: Ayurveda,” replenishes with fresh coconut water with a pinch of turmeric. Coconut water is cooling, hydrating and loaded with electrolytes, while anti-inflammatory turmeric reduces exercise-induced oxidative stress. “Inflammation is what makes you sore after a workout,” Ketabi says. “A dash of turmeric can help relieve muscle aches, allowing your body to restore without any stiffness.”

OATS + BANANA

If you work out in the a.m., take a cue from personal trainer Diana Mitrea, co-founder of NYC-based fitness company Stronger With Time. After early sweat sessions, she refuels with a bowl of oatmeal. Mitrea opts for steel-cut, gluten-free oats made with coconut milk and topped with potassium-packed bananas; the fiber-healthy fat-potassium combo helps her balance blood sugar and combat muscle cramps.

GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT

Allyson Lee Burns, New York City-based SLT instructor, loves the classic yogurt parfait, layering plain Greek yogurt, fresh berries and granola. “Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein and calcium. Fruit delivers sugar and carbs for quick energy. And granola gives it texture for that satisfying crunch,” she says. “Plus, it’s portable, so I can refuel even if I’m on the go.”

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook