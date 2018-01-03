How Will Netflix Be Affected by the Rise of New Competition From Major Studios?

Why is Netflix so popular while it only has a very small proportion of all the movies? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Dan Holliday, worked at Information Technology, on Quora:

Until recently, either a lot of studios didn’t think this streaming thing was gonna work or they thought they’d simply stream through Netflix or Hulu. Because of that, Netflix could bring you a lot of other companies’ movies. But the world of movie making is changing and it looks like only a few guys really get this.

I also think this is why FOX sold off its movie division. Movies just aren’t as profitable as they used to be. FOX Studio’s didn’t have sufficient toy/park tie-ins to shore up the numbers and selling the studio business to Disney puts a lot of money in the old company’s pockets and gets the stuff over to Disney who does get it.

Netflix gets it. In a very short period of time (by 2025 at the latest) the system is going to upend and there won’t be a lot of guys standing. Netflix is well-positioned to be one. They will distribute entertainment to your house. They will probably be making most of the movies they send you and they’ll be sending you a lot of stuff from overseas that you wouldn’t normally see.

CBS/Paramount gets this. Disney gets it. Warner Bros. gets this. The future of entertainment will involve getting the stuff directly to your home and Netflix is playing catch up. It’s about to lose its Disney deal and it will need a slate of good movies that people want to see. It will have to compete with Disney (which may merge Hulu into itself), CBS All Access (which will likely carry the entire Paramount catalog) and a Warner Bros. streaming service.

Netflix has heretofore leveraged its great TV series business and the fact that it’s been a “one-stop-shop” for stuff from all over the place. It will continue to have that for a few more years until everybody pulls their content from them. After that, it’s on its own. It’s earned a lot of good will and it knows it has to get there fast because it won’t have a lot of the other studios’ movies in the next few years.