Do you think about changing your life, but aren’t sure exactly what you want it to look like?

Sometimes, we know that we want something different, but we don’t really know what that is.

How will you know, if you get what you want, unless it’s clearly defined? Don’t leave it to chance!

Knowing what we want, in detail, also makes it more probable that we’ll get it!

Visualization is powerful. Mental imagery is a useful tool. It works!

We can imagine ourselves in different settings, and even imagine feeling a different way.

Sometimes, life blindsides us in wonderful, unexpected ways.

Sometimes, we get what we didn’t even know that we wanted!

More often, however, we must go after the change that we desire. We must persevere.

We have to clearly define goals, and then take steps to make our dreams and ideal lives become our reality.

Sometimes, those steps include simple, and/or small, daily changes. Perhaps, we must adopt a new mindset.

What do you want? Ask yourself.

What steps must you take to change your life for the better, and what will that look like?

How will you measure the changes?

If all that we know is that we want something different, we may not be going in the right direction toward what we truly desire.

Additionally, chances are that we already have much of what we have wished for.

Look around at the various riches and achievements that make up and define your life. Ponder. Relish.

Do you have something now that you used to always want?

Are you partially, or mostly, living the life of which you have dreamt?

Make note. Take heart. Focus. Prepare.

You can do it. Design your desired life. Look at all that you’ve already done!

Take stock. What’s next? Have fun with it!

It’s likely that your to-do list from five years ago includes items that you’ve checked off, without having realized it.

Which areas of your life are already optimal? Which areas need work?

If there are many, that’s alright! Just keep going, toward your goals.

It’ll be the most worthwhile work that you have ever done.