NOW PLAYING

How Witchcraft Helped This Woman Heal From Trauma

Historically, witchcraft has been practiced by marginalized and oppressed communities -- which explains its modern-day stigmatization. People often equate witchcraft rituals to bubbling cauldrons and pointy hats, but for people like Haylin, it is so much more. She uses her magic rituals to heal from past trauma and to find an inner power in a society that often doesn’t value women of color.