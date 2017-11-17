How Women Fighting Lupus Using Holistic Methods

Recently Lupus has gained a lot of media attention due to certain celebs’ discloser about their fight against this complex disease. I for one is quite happy about this attention is given to Lupus. It is about time everyone gets familiar with something that about 1.5 million Americans suffer from.

Thankfully with LupuFree and other such external help, many women can deal with the different symptoms and complications. But by adopting a holistic approach, more and more women are now able to live a normal life. The main reason why the holistic methods are associated with such positive feedbacks will have to be because it enables the women living with Lupus to deal with the symptoms effectually that tends to come and go without any warnings.

Let’s now look into some of the holistic methods which women with Lupus have adapted to live and maintain their lifestyle uninterruptedly:

It starts in the kitchen

Adding the right kind of healthy diet along with the medicine can effectively help a woman to lower her different Lupus symptoms. Here are just some food items which have been proven to be effective:

Coconut Oil- The popularity of coconut oil is completely justified as it has a multitude of nutrients. Coconut oil promotes proper thyroid functions, improves heart health and also promote healthy skin which is curial for women living with Lupus as this disease affect these areas. Switching olive oil, butter or vegetable oil with coconut oil will do the trick; no need to uproot your whole cooking/baking style.

Calcium Rich Food Items- Osteoporosis is a side effect of taking medicines for Lupus. So, to minimize the side effect and also lower the risk of fractures, it will be best to include calcium-rich food items in your everyday diet.

Exercise it away

Just 30 minutes of exercise daily or 5 times a week comes with a lot of advantages. Most women with Lupus are adopting a form of physical activity as a way to battle with the symptoms. Exercising is a must when it comes to this disease as we all know that exercising releases endorphins which helps to fight off stress, depression and anxiety (all forms of Lupus symptoms).

Big no’s

Combating the complications of Lupus is more than just eating right and exercising. By gaining more knowledge about this disease, women affected by it are beginning to understand that they need to cut off the intake of harmful substances as well. Here are just some things which can worsen the symptoms:

Unhealthy Fat- You need to maintain a healthy heart to manage Lupus. By eliminating the intake of unhealthy fat from the diet, a woman with Lupus can control and decrease the cholesterol level and lower the chance of heart attack.

Smoking and Drinking- Smoking should be avoided so that the Lupus symptoms like dry mouth, nose/mouth ulcer and headache can be avoided. Similarly, it is highly recommended to avoid alcohol as it can negate the effects of Lupus medicines.

Coffee- It is true that coffee is not at all harmful, and most Americans are dependent on it. But, a woman whose stomach is affected by Lupus should avoid it to reduce the inflammations of that area.