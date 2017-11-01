How Your Vote Helps Women of Worth Make an Impactful Difference

Powerful things can happen when women share their stories, wouldn’t you agree?

And when we stand together, united in diversity and strength, we have the power to make an impact that is impossible to ignore.

When L'Oréal Paris pioneered the Women of Worth program back in 2005, our idea was to celebrate women who were changing the world through inner beauty – giving back, making a difference and championing life-changing causes. At the time we did not realize that we were building what would soon become our signature philanthropic program, as well a powerful legacy of female leadership with a community built on their stories

Now, more than a decade later, I continue to be amazed by the individuals we meet, and consider Women of Worth to be one of the true joys of my career. Every year there are so many passionate women, championing so many wonderful causes.

Last year, for example, our Women of Worth Honorees included Carly Yoost, who protects and prevents children from abuse and predators through her work at the Child Rescue Coalition; Marian Hamilton, who established the Ken Hamilton Caregivers Center to provide support for caregivers; and Sandra Gunn, whose organization, LESLIE’S WEEK, donates vacation homes to the families of mothers diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastic Breast Cancer.

During my 12 years with Women of Worth, I have had the opportunity to meet countless women who are changing the world through hard work and tireless advocacy. And if there is one thing I have learned by this this point, it is that women are unstoppable. There are always more great stories on the horizon.

This year, I am honored to present a group of ten honorees who were carefully selected – from thousands of nominations – for their unwavering commitment, drive and desire to better the lives of those they serve.

While these honorees champion a wide range of causes, from supporting survivors of human sex trafficking to raising awareness about mass incarceration, they are united by a shared spirit of determination and a commitment to giving back.

These are their stories:

Take it from me. Speaking with more than a decade of experience, I can assure you that it has been an honor to help the Women of Worth expand their reach and create even more positive change in our world.

When you make it your mission to champion and empower women, you will be constantly reminded of what amazing things they can achieve.

I always am.