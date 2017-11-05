Howard Dean Expects Jared Kushner To Be Indicted For Money Laundering

Howard Dean: ‘Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering’ and ‘the next step will be Trump family’ #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/qGIc7SO61r

Howard Dean, former governor of Vermont and once head of the Democratic Party, said he believes special counsel Robert Mueller is moving in on President Donald Trump’s family.

“I expect there’s a good likelihood Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering,” Dean predicted on MSNBC on Sunday. “And then we’re going to have to see how far this Russian business goes.”

Kushner is a senior White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump. She also serves as a White House adviser.

Mike Flynn, who was briefly Trump’s National Security Adviser, and Flynn’s son, Mike Flynn Jr., will also face charges and could end up cooperating with Mueller in exchange for leniency, Dean said.

“The next step is going to be the Trump family itself,” he said.

Those statements came amid reports that Mueller has enough evidence to charge both Flynn and Flynn Jr., in connection with the case.