Howard Stern Weighs In On The 'Unbelievable' Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Shock jock Howard Stern had his say on the scandal engulfing movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It’s unbelievable,” Stern told host Jimmy Kimmel in reference to the mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood mogul.

“First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies?” Stern asked, before dubbing “all these guys who do sexual harassment” as “freaks.”

Talking about allegations that Weinstein had asked women to watch him in the shower while he was nude, Stern said there was “no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is going to get aroused.”

“If I was Harvey Weinstein, I’d wear a burqa and I’d say, listen, you don’t have to look at me,” he added.

Stern caught heat last week when a 2005 interview resurfaced with him asking former Spice Girl Emma Bunton sexist questions.

He also explained to Kimmel the reason for toning down his radio show in recent years,