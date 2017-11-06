Howdy Texas! HuffPost’s ‘Listen To America’ Tour Stops In Odessa

Located in western Texas, Odessa features cultural touchstones that span this world and beyond. For one, the city houses the Presidential Museum and Leadership Library. The facility, on the campus of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, is dedicated to the presidency and is the only one of its kind. All other U.S. presidential libraries are dedicated to specific occupants of the Oval Office. Also on the campus is a Stonehenge replica. The replica is horizontally the same as the original Stonehenge in England, but is 70 percent of the vertical height.