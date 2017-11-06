U.S. NEWS
11/06/2017 02:29 pm ET

Howdy Texas! HuffPost’s ‘Listen To America’ Tour Stops In Odessa

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

The final week of our Listen To America road trip began in Odessa, Texas.

Located in western Texas, Odessa features cultural touchstones that span this world and beyond. For one, the city houses the Presidential Museum and Leadership Library. The facility, on the campus of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, is dedicated to the presidency and is the only one of its kind. All other U.S. presidential libraries are dedicated to specific occupants of the Oval Office. Also on the campus is a Stonehenge replica. The replica is horizontally the same as the original Stonehenge in England, but is 70 percent of the vertical height. 

Odessa is said to be named after the city in Ukraine because of its similar landscape aesthetic, and is home to the Odessa Meteor Crater. The impact crater is 550 feet in diameter and is estimated to be 63,500 years old.

Here’s what our time in Odessa looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in front of Ratliff Stadium during a visit to Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2017, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." HuffPost will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country. (Photo by Damon Dahlen/HuffPost) *** Local Caption ***
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lars Thorn signs up university students to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marisa Borrego, Shaneka Gillespie and Priyanka Dhakal sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brad Cowgill fills out the slate during HuffPost's visit to Odessa, Texas.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lauren Marenco and Shaneka Gillespie talk to reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The "Listen To America" bus is set up during HuffPost's visit to Odessa.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost's Jen Kho is interviewed by television station KMID in Odessa.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A sign outside of the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute reads "Welcome HuffPost Listen To America Tour."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People wait to be interviewed at the "Listen To America" tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Carl Bailey is interviewed by Jen Kho.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Interviewees sit in tents during HuffPost's visit to Odessa.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rachel Elman checks her phone during HuffPost's visit to Odessa.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Louise Roug, along with participants Shaneka Gillespie, Arslan Rozyyev, Jefember Villela, Petra Reyes and Bernadette Adkins take part in a talk at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin on Oct. 25, 2017. HuffPost is visiting the city as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." HuffPost will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Petra Reyes takes part in a talk at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Arslan Rozyyev talks to students at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Audience members listen to a talk at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Student Activity Center.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Bernadette Adkins takes part in a talk at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Shaneka Gillespie answers questions from moderator Louise Roug.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jefember Villela takes part in a talk at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus makes its way through some rural Texas roads as the sun sets.

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS