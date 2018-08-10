Howie Mandel Says Meghan Markle Was 'Slightly Duchessy' On 'Deal Or No Deal'

“I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down,” Markle said.

The New York Times previously reported that the show had 14-hour workdays during which some of the models stood “on an Arctic-like soundstage in short, short sleeveless dresses and four-inch heels” for hours.

According to Inside Edition, one briefcase model, Claudia Jordan, said Markle seemed like she was ready to move on.

“I didn’t feel she loved it,” Jordan said. “She wasn’t like [how] I loved it. It was just a stop along the way.”