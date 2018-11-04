'SNL' Asks: How Does Sarah Sanders Sleep At Night? HuckaPM Pills

When you tell whoppers like White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders it’s often hard to sleep at night, according to a sly “Saturday Night Live” mock TV ad.

What’s a woman to do? Try HuckaPM pills.

“It’s the only sleep medication strong enough for Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” intones the ad.

They manage to knock Aidy Bryant’s Huckabee Sanders out cold the instant the pill touches her tongue.

“CNN is just ISIS spelled backwards? Sounds good to me, sir,” Bryant tells her boss on the phone seconds before gulping a pill and plunging off her second-floor stairway to catch some zzz’s at the bottom.