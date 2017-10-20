Huffington Post Interview: Photographer Robert Lundberg

Robert Lundberg is a photographer making great waves in the artist world as of recent. The Brooklyn-by-way-of-Boston artist will be showcasing his work this week titled "Tiny," at the Clio Art Fair in Chelsea, New York City. The fair will have an opening reception on Thursday, October 19, and will run through the 22nd of the month. Capturing candid moments and turning them into an artistic vision, Lundberg impresses behind the lenses as he brings to life the personality of his subjects. Whether it's a subtle placed rose on a street in New York City, or a stranger he has met on the street, Lundberg's work will catch your eye. Speaking with Lundberg recently, we discuss his work as well as the upcoming show.

Robert Lundberg's Photography can be found at instagram and rlundberg

What camera do you prefer to use for a majority of your photographic work?

At the moment, the majority of my work has been produced with a Canon Rebel T3i with a prime 50 mm lens, which as a mid range camera has its limitations. However I find the 50mm lens perfect to garner intimate shots of bands and subjects on the street. This particular camera also holds some meaning to it as well, since it was a gift from Dre Vince Sanders and Jas Singh (www.4icagency.com), both friends of mine whom took care of me during my transition to NYC and helped lead me down the photographic path.

I’am finding that a lot of photographers have their own ways and forms for finding their style. Do you have any formal training or are you self taught?

For me its been years of trial, error, and growth, I initially studied and graduated college with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, at the time hoping to work as a crime scene investigator. Though, studying crime scene techniques has certainly helped in my photographic pursuits, in both, the practitioner approaches with a methodology that captures minute detail while attempting to tell a story. There after I dove into a graphic and web design certificate, which has aided in my understanding of composition, Gestalt, visual elements and languages, all tools that aid in crafting imagery with a camera. Most of all, I’ve learned by getting out on the streets and shooting, experimenting with a diverse subject matter, environmental settings, and exposer settings. While learning from other photographers such as my friends Hannah Cohen hannahcohenphotography) Liam Cotter (solas), along with the seasoned Jon Simon (jonsimonphotography).

In your eyes, what would you say your signature style is? When taking a photo what are you looking for in your vision? Is it a shadow, a moment, a combination of things depending on the subject?

Generally I go out to discover and explore, kinda wonder aimlessly for a bit observing peoples behaviors and interactions with each other, and if I see a beautiful moment I attempt to capture the exact moment when the action occurs. So more freeform most days, though I’ll go out some days saying lets shoot shadows, or reflections, or people…though in a few short words raw, organic, candid, free, gonzo, avant garde, documentarian, observational, and curious.

What does photography mean to you? What draws you to the artistic platform?

Photography is deeply meaningful for me, as it brings all my interests into one field i.e. art, science, journalism, and design. When I was younger I loved the “Indiana Jones” film series particularly “Temple of Doom”, then wanting to be an archeologist so I could adventure around the world discovering lost civilizations and artifacts. In the photographic field one is at an advantage to do similar work, though instead of uncovering, one is actively creating contemporary artifacts while, constantly diving deeper into human culture exposing regions of humanity that most don’t get to experience first hand.

It appears that you have taken on band photography in your work. How does shooting for a live show or an artist, differ from shooting street photography?

In shooting a live performance or artist one has to think about a few different factors, generally, I like to get to the venue early to check out how the stage is lit, there is much variety regarding tones, and colors, so it’s important to calibrate your camera to account for say red lighting. In addition, you also have to fight for position not only with the audience, but also other photographers at the show, all these parts play into the composition and morph into a crafted image that expels the vibrance and energy of a live performance. Conversely, in the street one is at the will of not only the natural elements such as sunlight, clouds, rain, etc, but also at the will of the urban environment surrounding the photographer, however in both settings performance or street its all about the energy the scene provides.

When shooting a band either on stage or behind the scenes, what do you like to bring out in their photos? How do you capture their personalities?

The most important aspect for me to bring out in a band’s or a performer’s photo is not a perceived coolness or persona, but to highlight their human side. I love capturing raw candid moments when a performer or band are relaxed, comfortable, and in a moment when the wall of performer is down and the essence of who they are off stage is showing. Capturing a band’s personality comes down to simple building of trust and radiating pure energy. Building trust is huge in capturing unique candid shots, like any relationship if the other person digs your creative vibe and feels comfortable then the walls between band and photographer are dropped becoming artists together creating interesting pieces of work.

Recently, you have been accepted in the acclaimed Clio Art Fair in Chelsea, NYC (congratulations) Can you tell us anything in advance about the pieces you will be displaying? And if so, what is the inspiration behind them?

Thank you, it’s been a surreal journey up to this point. The pieces I’m showing in Clio are entitled “Tiny”, which are a series of three photographs of a man I met in Philadelphia. My partner Melissa and I were walking after eating a cheesesteak for the first time, when a gentlemen asked if we were married, he was sitting on a concrete wall with a broom and pan settled next to him. We stopped, he introduced himself as “Tiny”, I just so happened to have my camera around my neck, and while Tiny was telling his story, in which he was currently sleeping in the woods, battling a bone disease, and had fought off alcoholism, he noticed the camera, asked if I was a photographer and allowed me a few shots. In capturing Tiny’s pride, demeanor of positivity, and outlook I walked away with a new perspective on life, and it’s with hope that people will walk away with a similar experience viewing these pieces.

If there is one thing that people take away from your work, what do you hope it will be?